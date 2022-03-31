Simone Rocha’s First Exhibition Is a Sublime, Subversive Ode to Women Artists

From handbags to housewares, Heven’s Breanna Box and Peter Dupont are making the devilish glassware of our dreams. Just when you thought Parisian upstart Coperni — with its Rihanna and Bella Hadid-vetted sets — couldn’t get any buzzier… it does. During the label’s AW22 show, Gigi Hadid took to the runway carrying its most viral creation yet: a devil-horned, glass version of the signature Swipe bag we’ve seen tucked under just about everyone’s arms. Coperni teamed up with NYC-based glassware brand Heven to craft three variations of the oval-shaped shoulder bag: alongside Gigi’s devilish rendition, a futuristic mirrorball bag, and an opaque, icy blue variant (described as “My ex’s 💧💧” on Instagram). Not only are they crystalline-beautiful, they’re fully-functional, too, able to fit an iPhone, your wallet — and even serve as protection on your walk home.
Comments / 0