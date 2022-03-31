ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

Lutz woman marries death row inmate Richard Glossip

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdB79_0evNMklL00

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row.

Glossip, 59, already has narrowly escaped execution three times and could be the next man Oklahoma puts to death now that the state has lifted a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions put in place due to mishaps in his case and others.

Missing Florida mom vanished on way to pick up daughter

Rodger, 32, a paralegal who has spent more than a decade advocating for an end to capital punishment, says that’s one of the reasons she didn’t want to waste time marrying her new husband.

“For Rich, surviving three execution attempts, possibly facing a fourth, the one thing he’s really taken away from that is: Don’t take anything for granted … really live in the moment,” Rodger told The Associated Press before they wed Tuesday in a small ceremony inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

“I think both of us do a good job at that, and that’s why it was important to us that we do this now while we know we can make this commitment with each other,” said Rodger, of Lutz, Florida, who is now a law student.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTzDH_0evNMklL00
    Lea Rodger, 32, poses for a photo on March 28, 2022, in McAlester, Okla., the day before she married Oklahoma death row-inmate Richard Glossip, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. Glossip has tied the knot in prison for the second time. Glossip, who was convicted of a 1997 murder-for-hire married fiance Lea Rodger on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, inside the state penitentiary in McAlester. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rg6q8_0evNMklL00
    This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Glossip. Glossip has tied the knot in prison. The 59-year-old who was convicted of a 1997 murder-for-hire married his 32-year-old fiance Lea Rodger on Tuesday inside the state penitentiary in McAlester. It is the second prison marriage for Glossip. He divorced his first wife last year. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GuQl_0evNMklL00
    Lea Rodger, 32, poses for a photo on March 28, 2022, in McAlester, Okla., the day before she married Oklahoma death row-inmate Richard Glossip, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. Glossip has tied the knot in prison for the second time. Glossip, who was convicted of a 1997 murder-for-hire married fiance Lea Rodger on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, inside the state penitentiary in McAlester. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

In a statement provided to the AP, Glossip said: “After all I have been through, losing so much of my life and everyone in it, I have been blessed beyond all imagination.”

Although marriages of death row inmates don’t happen often, they aren’t completely unusual either, said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. He said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Loving v. Virginia, which prohibits bans on interracial marriages, has since been applied to people in prison.

“Marriage is among the fundamental personal rights that prisoners retain,” Dunham said.

Some of the most notorious inmates in the country have married after being imprisoned. Convicted serial killer Ted Bundy married his fiancee while on death row in Florida. Erik Menendez and his brother, Lyle Menendez , serving life sentences for murdering their parents in 1989 in their Beverly Hills mansion, both were married in prison. Richard Ramirez , the demonic serial killer known as the Night Stalker who left satanic signs at murder scenes and mutilated victims’ bodies during a reign of terror in the 1980s, wed while on death row in California.

In Oklahoma, marriage ceremonies for people who are incarcerated are conducted twice a year, in March and September. The inmate or fiancee is responsible for all costs associated with the marriage, including court fees and, if necessary, transportation costs if the county requires the couple to sign the county’s marriage record book. Oklahoma does not allow conjugal visits, even for newly married inmates, but Rodger said they were able to hold hands and kiss during Tuesday’s ceremony.

Video shows chaos as officer shoots, kills Lakeland man at wedding reception

It is the second prison marriage for Glossip, who filed for divorce from his first wife, Leigha Joy Jurasik, of New Jersey, who he married in 2018 when Jurasik was 21. They divorced last year, and court records show Jurasik didn’t show up to a hearing last year in which a judge ordered her to pay Glossip $100 per week for 85 weeks to cover a $5,000 alimony award and $3,500 for Glossip’s legal fees. Jurasik didn’t respond to a voicemail and messages seeking comment on her marriage to Glossip.

Glossip is perhaps best known for the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that bears his name. In 2015, a split court found constitutional the use of the sedative midazolam in lethal injections.

Glossip’s case attracted international attention after actress Susan Sarandon — who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of death penalty opponent Sister Helen Prejean’s fight to save a man on Louisiana’s death row in the 1995 movie “Dead Man Walking” — took up his cause in real life. Prejean herself has served as Glossip’s spiritual adviser and frequently visited him in prison.

Glossip was twice convicted and sentenced to die for ordering the January 1997 killing of Barry Van Treese, who owned the Oklahoma City motel where Glossip worked. Prosecutors said Justin Sneed, a motel handyman, admitted robbing and beating Van Treese, but said he did so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000. Sneed, who was the key witness against Glossip at both of his trials, is currently serving a life sentence without parole.

Glossip has twice been within hours of receiving a lethal injection when his execution was called off. He got a two-week reprieve in September 2015 to allow his lawyer time to pursue an innocence claim. Two weeks later, after a court rejected that, he was about to be escorted to the execution chamber when prison officials realized they had received the wrong drug for his execution. That led to a nearly seven-year moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma that ended last fall . Now, he is the lead plaintiff in a federal lawsuit again challenging the state’s lethal injection method as unconstitutional. Another lawyer, Don Knight, is seeking to overturn his conviction based on a claim of innocence .

Sheila Isenberg, who recently finished a second edition of her 1991 book, “Women Who Love Men Who Kill,” and has extensively interviewed women who seek relationships with convicted killers, as well as psychiatrists, social workers and prison officials, said some women are attracted to men who commit particularly heinous crimes, such as serial killers or mass murderers.

“In Richard Glossip’s case, he is neither a serial killer nor a mass murderer, but he is nevertheless notorious,” Isenberg said.

Rodger bristled at the suggestion that Glossip’s notoriety is what attracted her to him. She said she never even considered marriage when she added Glossip to a list of prisoners she sends Christmas cards to each year.

Ultimately, correspondence via letters gave way to phone calls, and Rodger said she and Glossip quickly developed a deep connection.

“We had that instant comfort with each other, like you’ve known someone your whole life,” she recalled.

“This isn’t about attention,” she continued. “I’m a very private person. It just happens to be the circumstances that we’re in. I believe the attention should be focused on his innocence. He has already lost 25 years of his life.”

___

Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 35

DM SN
1d ago

Seriously girl! Online dating is available. Men every where you go and you happen to choose 12x12 on lockdown inmate? Am sure your parents will be just thrilled about it. At least you know where your husband is and don’t have to worry whether he’s cheating or not. But just make sure he doesn’t drop the 🧼 🧼!!!

Reply
14
My name is Zeul
1d ago

But they can’t Consummate their Marriage..Thank God for Society’s Sake!! But it will be easier to get an annulment once he’s dead!!

Reply(2)
13
Mel Melissa Hughes
1d ago

I genuinely don’t understand why people marry inmates who may never get out! I like to understand why people do what they do. Her choice her life!

Reply(2)
4
WFLA
WFLA

52K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Related
US105

Is Melissa Lucio Innocent? Time Running out for This Death Row Inmate

The clock is running out for Melissa Lucio at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. The 53-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection on April 27th, 2022 unless her execution date is withdrawn. Her clemency filing is not asking for a full pardon, but a reduction of her death sentence to a lesser penalty, or at least a 120-day stay from execution as she seeks a new trial.
GATESVILLE, TX
The Independent

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
City
Lakeland, FL
State
Louisiana State
City
Lutz, FL
Mcalester, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTGS

SC death row inmates file lawsuit against firing squad execution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The first execution of a South Carolina inmate in more than a decade could be on the books as soon as Good Friday, April 15th. The SC Corrections Department announced it now has a firing squad at the ready to go along with the electric chair.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Bundy
Person
Helen Prejean
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Richard Glossip
Person
Robert Dunham
KUTV

Lawsuit claims Brian Laundrie's parents knew about Gabby Petito's murder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A lawsuit has been filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie, claiming they knew that Gabby Petito was murdered the day after her death. Gabby's parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, filed the lawsuit on Thursday and claimed that Brian had confessed the murder to his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, on or about Aug. 28, 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOMO News

Police: Ex-death row inmate in Washington prison killed

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Department of Corrections officials say a man who had formerly been on death row for murdering his family members in 1999 was killed at Washington State Penitentiary on Sunday. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Corrections officials said 62-year-old Dayva Cross was pronounced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Capital Punishment#Ap#The Associated Press
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

South Carolina institutes firing squad executions

March 18 (Reuters) - South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General's office...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Alabama Now

Prison guard charged with assaulting Alabama inmate who died

An Alabama corrections officer has been charged with using excessive force against an inmate who later died, the state prison system announced Thursday. Lt. Mohammad Jenkins was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second-degree assault, the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in a news release. The prison system said an...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
BONNE TERRE, MO
WFLA

WFLA

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy