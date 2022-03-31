ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, IN

Fee now required to visit Indiana Dunes National Park

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HnEK_0evNMB4200

PORTER, Ind. – If you’re heading to Indiana Dunes National Park, you’ll have to pay.

Starting Thursday, March 31, 2022, visitors without a federal lands pass will be required to pay a fee based on the method used to enter the park:

  • $15 per person for walk-in/bike-in/boat-in visitors, up to a maximum of $25 per family
  • $20 for a motorcycle
  • $25 for a one- to seven-day vehicle pass
  • $45 for an Indiana Dunes National Park annual pass
  • up to $100 commercial fee for a motor coach or bus

The park said attendance has surged from 1.7 million visitors to more than 3 million since the national lakeshore was elevated to a national park in 2019.

The money will go toward parking information improvements, deferred maintenance projects and visitor services upgrades.

The fee only affects the national park and does not change the fee collected by the state for entrance to Indiana Dunes State Park.

Holders of federal land passes are exempt from the fee, including those who hold:

  • annual passes
  • senior passes
  • veterans, military and Gold Star family passes
  • fourth-grade passes
  • access passes (for permanent disability)
  • volunteer passes

From the park:

The Indiana Dunes National Park Annual Pass and other federal passes are available now at www.recreation.gov and at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. Starting March 31st, passes will also be available at the Paul H Douglas Center and beginning April 8th at the West Beach Entrance Station. Some local retailers near the park will sell some park passes. The first retailer is The Trail Stop, located in the pavilion at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk. Information will be available on the park website as other vendors are added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Related
UPI News

Tour guide photographs rare wolverine in Yellowstone National Park

March 14 (UPI) -- A rare wolverine was photographed walking across a snowy road in Yellowstone National Park by a tour guide that came across its path. MacNeil Lyons, a former park ranger who owns the tour company Yellowstone Insight, photographed the wolverine from the window of his vehicle while leading a tour group on March 5.
ANIMALS
Q985

Abandoned Illinois Water Park Now Looks Like the Landfill it Once Was

It's as if this water park decided to close and they just turned off the lights and just walked away. Then nature took over and now it's eerie to see. There is no shortage of spots around the state that just went out of business and walked away. Sometimes the story around the abandonment is just as interesting as what happens to these places when nature is left to take its course.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porter, IN
Porter, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Dunes State Park#Gold Star
Daily Montanan

Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park

One of the first wolverine studies in the lower 48 states took place in Glacier National Park from 2002 to 2008, and now, research on the ferocious and rarely seen carnivore is again underway in the park.  “It’s exciting to see the park back in the wolverine business,” said Doug Mitchell, head of the Glacier […] The post Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
Travel + Leisure

12 of the Best Places to Camp in U.S. State Parks

You may dream of seeing the geysers of Yosemite or the overwhelming greatness of the Grand Canyon, but chances are you have a handful of little wonders in your own backyard. State parks like Goblin Valley in Utah hold their own against the neighboring Arches National Park (or Canyonlands, for that matter), while Maine's Baxter State Park is arguably just as wild as the well-known Acadia National Park (Baxter doesn't even have running water!). Plus, state parks tend to be less crowded and more affordable, two things that bode well for overnight guests.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 95.7FM

Muskegon’s Dune Harbor County Park Now Open

The lakeshore is getting a little more gorgeous with the opening of Muskegon County's Dune Harbor Park!. The Muskegon County Parks Department’s latest acquisition, Dune Harbor County Park, is now open. The new park is the from the former Nugent Sand property in the City of Norton Shores, MI.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
97ZOK

This Illinois Resort Is One Of America’s Best Spa Retreats

EAGLEWOOD RESORT & SPA - Itasca, Illinois. In a Prairie-style building on a 106-acre estate, this upscale resort is 8 miles from Legoland Discovery Center Chicago & 14 miles from O'Hare Airport. GOLF COURSE. Eaglewood Resort has an 18-hole golf course with remarkable views. Golf carts are available for rental...
ILLINOIS STATE
KAAL-TV

Entrance fee at Chester Woods Park eliminated

(ABC 6 News) - Chester Woods Park will no longer have an entrance fee. On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved an updated the Olmsted County Parks rules and regulations ordinance. The board suspended park entrance fees in December 2021 to encourage people to use the parks as...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
cntraveler.com

The Best Camping in Oregon, From Crater Lake to the Oregon Dunes

If you could create an ideal camping destination from scratch, chances are it’d look a lot like Oregon. Forests carpet nearly half the state. The landscapes range from rugged coastline to arid high desert. And winding highways give road-trippers plenty of weird Americana and scenic viewpoints worth pulling over for. Along the way, you’ll find no shortage of places to pitch a tent or park your RV.
OREGON STATE
FOX59

FOX59

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy