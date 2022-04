March 26 (UPI) -- Two people have died after a helicopter crashed to the ground and burst into flames in an empty lot in North Texas, local police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday in Rowlett, located about 10 miles northeast of Dallas. The student pilot and a flight instructor aboard the aircraft both died, the Rowlett Police Department said.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO