MLB

Braves' Travis Demeritte: Optioned to Gwinnett

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Demeritte was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports....

www.cbssports.com

Cleveland.com

Why Andres Gimenez over Gabriel Arias? Myles Straw endorses Amed Rosario in LF– Terry Pluto’s Goodyear Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after walking through the Guardians clubhouse and realizing this team is even younger than I thought:. 1. Some fans wanted to know why Andres Gimenez is still in major-league camp while phenom Gabriel Arias was sent to the minors. How about this: At 23, Gimenez is the veteran compared to the 22-year-old Arias. It’s more than age, but it makes the point of how the Guardians are expected to be the youngest team in MLB again this season.
MLB
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

White Sox deal Kimbrel for AJ Pollock

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have acquired veteran outfielder AJ Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel. Pollock, 34, batted .297/.355/.536 (114-384) with 27 doubles, a career-high tying 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 53 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 117 games last season, his third […]
MLB
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Nick Neidert: Sent to minors

Neidert was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Neidert finished last season at the Triple-A level and will also open there in 2022. The 25-year-old made eight appearances (seven starts) for the Marlins last year and had a 4.54 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 21:23 K:BB over 35.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Luke Jackson: Uncertain for Opening Day

Jackson (forearm) completed a 10-pitch bullpen session Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The side session marks a step forward for Jackson after he missed a week of workouts at the start of camp due to forearm tightness, but manager Brian Snitker is still characterizing the right-hander as "day-to-day" as Opening Day nears. Atlanta hasn't yet ruled Jackson out from avoiding a trip to the injured list to begin the season, but he'll presumably need to advance to facing hitters within the next few days to have a shot at breaking camp as a member of the big club's bullpen.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Runs at 50 percent Thursday

Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
MLB
NESN

Dodgers Acquire Ex-Red Sox Closer Craig Kimbrel In Trade With White Sox

The White Sox and Dodgers completed a fascinating trade Friday, with reliever Craig Kimbrel going from Chicago to Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock. The teams announced the 1-for-1 swap. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is straight up, with no money changing hands. Kimbrel is slated to earn $16 million this season, while Pollock is set to make $10 million in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Lackluster results this spring

Nunez has hit .188 with a run and seven strikeouts across seven Cactus League appearances this spring. Nunez has hit below .200 in each of the last two seasons, and he isn't faring any better in camp ahead of the 2022 campaign. The 27-year-old should split time with Elias Diaz behind the dish this year and isn't a very strong fantasy option even though he gets to play his home games at Coors Field.
MLB
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Flashing power this spring

Rios is slashing .438/.550/1.063 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 4:1 BB:K over 20 plate appearances in Cactus League play. Rios' power potential is no secret, but the 27-year-old's 2021 campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury that limited him to 60 plate appearances. He belted eight homers in only 76 at-bats for the Dodgers in 2020, however, and it appears that he has rediscovered his power stroke this spring now that he's back to full health. Rios isn't going to be an everyday player among a loaded group of Los Angeles hitters, but he could fill an important role off the bench while getting an occasional start at DH and the corner infield positions.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Jason Adam: Having impressive spring

Adam threw a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in Friday's spring training win over Boston. "(He) continues to impress," manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times. "The fastball, but obviously the off-speed pitches that he's just gaining a lot of confidence with." Adam is making a strong case to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slugs inside-the-park HR

Rodriguez may have clinched an Opening Day roster spot with his inside-the-park home run against the Guardians on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The elite prospect showed off his rich skill set on his drive to deep right center, getting around the bases in 14 seconds to beat a good throw to the plate, while Kramer noted the blast sported a 105-mph exit velocity. Rodriguez's Cactus League line now sits at .360/.429/.720 over 10 games, and while manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to officially declare the 21-year-old outfielder has already made the team, he noted that he "couldn't be any happier with how he's played out" in reference to Rodriguez's spring performance.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Muller: Rough outing Friday

Muller allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out two. The left-hander remains in the race for a rotation spot, but Friday's outing did him no favors. Muller's 8.53 ERA and 7:3 K:BB through 6.1 spring innings would seem to put him behind Kyle Wright, Huascar Ynoa and Tucker Davidson, and he will likely begin the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.
MLB

