MLB

Braves' Dylan Lee: Fails to win bullpen spot

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lee was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Lee...

www.cbssports.com

dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Guardians At Goodyear Ballpark

Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
MLB
AL.com

Craig Kimbrel changes teams in MLB trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers sent outfielder A.J. Pollock to the White Sox in exchange for the former Lee-Huntsville and Wallace State standout on Friday. Kimbrel comes aboard after Los Angeles lost closer...
MLB
92.9 The Game

Which Braves' player will DH most this season?

92.9 The Game Braves’ reporter Joe Patrick joined the Midday Show to discuss which Atlanta Braves’ player he believes will spend the most time as their designated hitter this season. Hint: It’s not Ronald Acuna.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Max Meyer: Moves to minor-league camp

Meyer was reassigned to the Marlins' minor-league spring training Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Meyer received a late-season promotion to Jacksonville last year but spent most of the campaign at Double-A Pensacola, where he posted a 2.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 113:40 K:BB over 101 innings. It was the first professional season for the 2020 third-overall pick, and the 23-year-old could see the majors later this year if he continues that level of production at the Triple-A level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Nick Neidert: Sent to minors

Neidert was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Neidert finished last season at the Triple-A level and will also open there in 2022. The 25-year-old made eight appearances (seven starts) for the Marlins last year and had a 4.54 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 21:23 K:BB over 35.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Lackluster results this spring

Nunez has hit .188 with a run and seven strikeouts across seven Cactus League appearances this spring. Nunez has hit below .200 in each of the last two seasons, and he isn't faring any better in camp ahead of the 2022 campaign. The 27-year-old should split time with Elias Diaz behind the dish this year and isn't a very strong fantasy option even though he gets to play his home games at Coors Field.
MLB
NESN

Dodgers Acquire Ex-Red Sox Closer Craig Kimbrel In Trade With White Sox

The White Sox and Dodgers completed a fascinating trade Friday, with reliever Craig Kimbrel going from Chicago to Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock. The teams announced the 1-for-1 swap. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is straight up, with no money changing hands. Kimbrel is slated to earn $16 million this season, while Pollock is set to make $10 million in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Flashing power this spring

Rios is slashing .438/.550/1.063 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 4:1 BB:K over 20 plate appearances in Cactus League play. Rios' power potential is no secret, but the 27-year-old's 2021 campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury that limited him to 60 plate appearances. He belted eight homers in only 76 at-bats for the Dodgers in 2020, however, and it appears that he has rediscovered his power stroke this spring now that he's back to full health. Rios isn't going to be an everyday player among a loaded group of Los Angeles hitters, but he could fill an important role off the bench while getting an occasional start at DH and the corner infield positions.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Jason Adam: Having impressive spring

Adam threw a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in Friday's spring training win over Boston. "(He) continues to impress," manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times. "The fastball, but obviously the off-speed pitches that he's just gaining a lot of confidence with." Adam is making a strong case to...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Muller: Rough outing Friday

Muller allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out two. The left-hander remains in the race for a rotation spot, but Friday's outing did him no favors. Muller's 8.53 ERA and 7:3 K:BB through 6.1 spring innings would seem to put him behind Kyle Wright, Huascar Ynoa and Tucker Davidson, and he will likely begin the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Cruising through spring

Realmuto has hit .308/.355/.498 with one homer through nine spring games. Spring stats shouldn't move the needle on a player's value very much, but it's still good to see that Realmuto looks fully ready to go as he heads into his ninth major-league season. His .263 batting average last season represented his lowest mark since 2015, but his .782 OPS and 17 homers were still quite good for a catcher. He also helped his fantasy value with 13 steals, a career high and the highest for any catcher since Russell Martin stole 18 bases in 2008.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB

