ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith reacts to Tyreek Hill trade

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vF3hg_0evNJGj800

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Smith played two years with Hill during his tenure with the Chiefs, including the Cheetah ‘s rookie season.

“Flat out, you’re not going to replace him. There is literally only one Tyreek Hill in the whole NFL. He is that kind of difference maker,” Smith said. “Honestly, when he’s on the field, the defense plays differently, he opens up so many other players around him because everyone is so fearful.”

Hill’s explosive abilities and speed earned him three First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection all six years he’s played in the NFL.

Jackson County will work to keep Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

With the Chiefs, he caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. As a returner, he tallied 1,009 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“There is a lot of fast guys in the league that are very one dimensional, Tyreek is not that. We saw that throughout the playoffs. Catch-and-run, catching the deep ball, put him back there punt [and] kickoff return, hand him the ball in the backfield,’ Smith said. “He’s an incredible weapon, incredibly unique and you’re just not gonna fill those shoes.”

Hill reached over 100 receiving yards in four games during his time in Kansas City, including the overtime thriller against the Buffalo Bills last season where he scored a 64-yard touchdown a minute left on the clock.

“I do think they won’t be as dynamic on offense. This is the trade off that I think Andy is thinking about and Brett Veach,” Smith said. “For the salary that they were potentially going to get him and the drafts picks that they got in return, can they go be better on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Dolphins sent the Chiefs five draft picks in exchange for Hill’s services.

“This has kind of been Andy’s M.O. his entire coaching career,” Smith said. “Rather than let you play out your contract and walk away for nothing, he’s certainly going to try and get value for you while he can. I was even a product of that.”

Smith was traded to the Washington Commanders in 2018 after an MVP-caliber season to make way for Patrick Mahomes.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

With Hill gone, one of Mahomes’ favorite targets will leave a void and the Chiefs will look to fill the gap. So far this offseason, they signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling .

Mecole Hardman, who drew comparisons to Hill’s speed when he was drafted, also waits in the depth chart as he continues to improve every season.

Rumors report that Kansas City remain in the hunt for another top receiver.

“They will not be as explosive as they have been on offense, period, with Tyreek gone,” Smith doubled down. “You just can’t. He’s just that kind of player.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Alex Smith
Wichita Eagle

SportsBeat KC: Discussing the possibility of the Chiefs leaving Arrowhead Stadium

It’s been 50 years for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Is it time to start exploring a new home in Kansas City?. Team president Mark Donovan tossed out that idea at the NFL meetings this week and it got everyone’s attention. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Herbie Teope and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss the idea — and the chances — of the Chiefs leaving Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
Daily Voice

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Surprises Morgan State Students

"Our QBs are not the same." That's the impact Baltimore Raven Lamar Jackson had on Morgan State University students, after unexpectedly showing up on campus this week. The quarterback zipped around on a motorized scooter and took pictures with students. He even jumped behind the on-campus Chick-fil-A counter and started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Rich Eisen Show#Cheetah
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy