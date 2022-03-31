Detroit Police searching for man wanted in fatal shooting of his brother

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are asking for information from the community as they search for a murder suspect at large in Detroit.

Christopher Charles Johnson, Jr., 32, is wanted in slaying of his 22-year-old brother, early Thursday morning on the city's west side.

According to investigators, the two men got into an argument in the 11700 block of Sussex, in a neighborhood just east of Greenfield Rd. and south of I-96. Shortly before 2 a.m., it's alleged that Johnson pulled a gun, fatally shooting his brother.

After the incident, Johnson fled the scene.

Police said this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen Johnson or who may know where is he is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up (1-800-773-2587).

As always, those who call Crime Stoppers will stay 100% anonymous, will not be asked their names, to speak to police or to testify in court. Tips may also be submitted online at this link .