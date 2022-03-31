Council continues discussion on water, sewer rate increases

COSHOCTON — Water and sewer rates will go up in Coshocton on June 15 if approved by city council, with annual increases set through 2029.

Council had the first reading of an ordinance at its recent meeting to raise rates for the first time in five years. Legislation will have two more readings prior to a vote for approval by council, most likely at the regular session at 7 p.m. April 25 at city hall.

The price hike and reasons for it were discussed at the previous meeting via a presentation from Utilities Director Dave Kadri. Basically, more funding is needed for a variety of projects, which includes a mandated Ohio Environmental Protection Agency program to exercise water valves, upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and new automated water meters.

Kadri said such projects would have long term benefits by improving processes. The new water meters, estimated at $3 million, will streamline readings, better monitor water usage, increase the efficiency of billing and free up personnel for other tasks.

The inside rate for a minimum water user of 367 cubic feet a month will go from $19.31 a month this year to $37.52 by 2029. For a minimum user outside corporation limit, it will range from $28.96 this year to $56.28 in 2029.

Inside sewer rates for a minimum user will go from $20.65 a month this year to $40.13 in 2029. Outside sewer rates for a minimum user will go from $30.98 a month this year to $60.20 a month in 2029.

"When you wait four or five years (to raise rates), you're 20%, 30%, 40% behind and you have to catch that up. That's why I want to go and do it yearly, that way it's not 'let's talk about it and then forget about it for four years.' In the last four years when we didn't raise water rates, all of our costs continued to increase, which ate away at our water fund, things went by the wayside far as maintenance," Mayor Mark Mills said. "I know nobody wants a water rate increase, I don't either, but I can't watch the city go bankrupt in our water and sewer departments, because we don't make changes to cover those costs."

Council talked with Kadri about providing information to the public regarding needs and what the city is doing to curb water loss. Kadri said new meters will help with that as they will be able to better pinpoint areas of water loss to fix.

"The more information we can get out to the public, the better this will go over. Especially the whole plan of where the money will go and why it's needed," Councilwoman Kayley Andrews said.

In other council news:

Council approved purchase of a property at 647 Poplar St. for $35,000 as part of a training facility for the Coshocton Fire Department. Council approved purchase of two other Poplar Street lots in February.

The grants and economic development committee will start meeting monthly with Tiffany Swigert, director of the Coshocton Port Authority. Meeting time and dates are to be worked out. Councilman Roger Moore has been meeting with Swigert as a liaison from council so the city will be up-to-date on port authority projects.

Annual cleanup for city cemeteries will be April 4 to 8 at South Lawn, Roscoe, Caldersburg and Oakridge cemeteries. Any flowers, decorations and borders one wishes to keep should be removed by that time or they will be discarded. Any planted flowers or bushes need to be maintained by families, anything overgrown will be removed.

Coshocton City Hall and the income tax office will be closed April 15 in observance of Good Friday. The filing deadline for city income taxes is April 18. There is also a secure drop box for materials in the upper parking lot of city hall on North Eighth St.

