ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

1 dead, 2 injured after Navy plane crashes in water off Virginia’s Eastern Shore

By Sarah Fearing, Nexstar Media Wire
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U72cC_0evNJ0gl00

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. ( WAVY ) – A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one, authorities said.

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said the plane was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m.

Two injured people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and one was found dead in the aircraft, U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye, Myers said.

The plane, an advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft, is based out of Naval Station Norfolk and assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.

Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs said the two crewmembers have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Visiting the Smokies? What to know about the wildfire near Pigeon Forge

The name of the deceased crew member will be released once next of kin is notified.

The Navy said the incident is under investigation.

Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic region confirmed with WAVY that crews responded to a downed aircraft in the water near Wildcat Marsh.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from a station in Elizabeth City and a boat from Chincoteague.

WAVY’s sister station WRIC in Richmond said the Coast Guard told them two people were accounted for with broken legs. The third person was last seen strapped in for flight and went down with the plane, which was partially submerged.

T he Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Shooting at Virginia Restaurant Leaves Two Dead and Three Wounded

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
NORFOLK, VA
The Independent

Two injured after small plane crashes into Georgia woods

Two people are injured but alive after their plane crashed into a wooded area in Georgia.Authorities say the small, single-engine aircraft went down near Barrow County Airport at about 10.50am on Friday. “Just before 11:00 AM this morning our Communication Officers received 911 calls reporting a small plane that had crashed near the airport,” Captain Scott Dakin of the Barrow County Emergency Services Department told The Independent. “Upon arrival, firefighters found a small two seater plane on the ground in the woods off Giles Road. Two people self-extricated from the plane. Both suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals.”When...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Command And Control#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Naval Air Force Atlantic#Traffic Accident#U S Navy#The U S Coast Guard#Control Squadron#Coast Guard Mid Atlantic#The Coast Guard#Wavy
WSET

2 injured in Halifax Co. logging truck crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The drivers of both vehicles were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a pickup truck and a logging truck. Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 11:40 a.m. Monday on Route 360 near Route 614 in Halifax County. The impact of the...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
NBC Chicago

Northeast Indiana Man Among 4 Marines Killed in NATO Exercise Crash

A 27-year-old northeast Indiana man was among the four U.S. Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town during a NATO exercise. The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:
INDIANA STATE
cbs17

Norfolk-based Navy ship will not deploy due to standoff over vaccine mandate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Secretary of the Navy for seven months, Carlos Del Toro, knows his way around the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. The former commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Bulkeley returned to Hampton Roads to check on the readiness of the USS Gerald R. Ford, which has been plagued by a series of mechanical problems. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier recently completed so-called shock trials.
NORFOLK, VA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy