Gemma Collins reveals she had to have wisdom tooth removed after suffering excruciating pain - just weeks before debut as Mama Morton in Chicago The Musical

By Eve Buckland, Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Gemma Collins has had her wisdom tooth removed after suffering from excruciating pain - just weeks before making her Chicago The Musical debut as Mama Morton.

The TOWIE star, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday to discuss the procedure before showing fans a photo of her bloody removed tooth.

Sharing a clip of her dentist, she said: 'Guys, this man is God for me today. I have been in so much pain. As you know I'm going on tour next week... my life never runs smoothly, there's always a drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUWLP_0evNItbU00
Dentist: Gemma Collins has had her wisdom tooth removed after suffering from excruciating pain - just weeks before making her Chicago The Musical debut as Mama Morton

'I had to have my wisdom tooth out. It was painless, it was effortless and he put me at ease.'

'Hi guys, it never runs smooth for me. Been getting pain in my ear, been getting pain in my teeth, I needed wisdom teeth removal.

'I'm going on tour next week, I'm starting Chicago soon, thank god it happened this week.'

The reality star is set to play Mama Morton in the UK and Ireland tour of the production in May, taking over the role from singer Sheila Ferguson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zG7V_0evNItbU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xABpT_0evNItbU00
Grim: The TOWIE star, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday to discuss the procedure before showing fans a photo of her bloody removed tooth

Gemma has long been passionate about the arts, having studied dance and earning a place at the renowned Sylvia Young Theatre School.

British theatre producer David Ian said: 'We were completely stunned by Gemma's audition. She's an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can't wait to see her portrayal of Mama Morton on tour.

'Audiences across the country are in for a treat!'

Gemma will be joined in the production by former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, who will take on the lead role of Roxie Hart. Djalenga Scott stars as Velma Kelly, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and B.E. Wong as Mary Sunshine. The role of Billy Flynn is yet to be announced.

Gemma will join the tour at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday May 31, ahead of playing Cardiff New Theatre, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Sheffield Lyceum, Norwich Theatre Royal and New Theatre, Oxford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZIMz_0evNItbU00
Congratulations: Gemma Collins has landed a role in Chicago The Musical. It will be her first musical theatre gig since studying at musical theatre school in her childhood 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cl6n0_0evNItbU00
theatre producer David Ian said: 'We were completely stunned by Gemma's audition. She's an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can't wait to see her portrayal' 

Chicago follows the story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two murderesses who find themselves in jail together awaiting trial in 1920s Chicago.

The role of Mama Morton, the corrupt but nurturing matron of the Cook County Jail, was made famous by Queen Latifah in the 2002 movie adaptation of the musical.

Gemma previously flaunted her singing talents after she landed a record deal with Universal in August 2020, eight months after she blew the Spice Girls' Geri Horner away with her performance on BBC's All Together Now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxtT8_0evNItbU00
New role: Gemma posed for glamorous black and white promotional shots ahead of her new role within the touring production 

In November, she sang to support Sophie-Ellis Bextor's Kitchen Disco Danceathon in aid of Children In Need, while she has also performed with pianist Peter J. Adamson at London's Dorchester Hotel.

She had been planning to work with Naughty Boy but the musician pulled the plug on the project in 2020, saying he had other 'priorities' but wished her 'all the best'.

In 2019, Gemma said she had been getting singing lessons whenever she could fit them in, including in her car, ahead of releasing the 'summer banger'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1roN_0evNItbU00
Famous face: Gemma will be joined in the production by former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, who will take on the lead role of Roxie Hart

