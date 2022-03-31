ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Skippy recalling peanut butters that may contain stainless steel fragments

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddUSz_0evNIsil00

(NEXSTAR) – Nearly 162,000 pounds of select Skippy peanut butter products are being voluntarily recalled because some of the jars may contain small fragments of stainless steel.

Skippy Foods announced the recall Wednesday evening, saying roughly 9,350 cases of three products with specific code dates are affected. The stainless steel fragments are from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

Below is a list of the affected products and their corresponding code dates, which are found on the top of the lid.

Product Recalled Code Date
SKIPPY ® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz Best if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY ® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY ® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz Best if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY ® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz Best if Used By MAY1023

According to Skippy , internal detection systems at the manufacturing facility were able to detect the equipment issue. There have not yet been any reports from consumers about fragments found in the peanut butter.

Instead, Skippy said it is voluntarily recalling the affected products “out of an abundance of caution” and to “ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue.”

The company says the recalled peanut butters were sent to 18 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

No other Skippy products are included in this recall.

If you have one of the above products, you are encouraged to return it at the store you purchased it from, contact Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, or visit the company’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
WCIA

Not all peanut butter safe for dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Peanut butter is a tasty treat many dog owners give to their furry companion, however, certain brands of peanut butter may be harmful to your four-legged friend. According to the Illinois State Veterinarian Medical Association, peanut butter containing the artificial sweetener, xylitol, can cause canines to suffer from a rapid drop […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WBOY 12 News

U.S. marshals searching for PA man in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshal’s Service is on the lookout for a Pennsylvania man wanted on felony vehicle theft charges. According to a release sent out by the marshal’s West Virginia Northern District office, Brian Woy, 40, was charged by the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly stealing a vehicle in June of 2021; […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skippy Peanut Butter#Stainless Steel#Nexstar#Skippy Foods#May0523
WBOY 12 News

WVU Medicine removing Morgantown drive-thru COVID testing site

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine announced on Wednesday that it will be changing its COVID-19 testing process and removing the drive-thru format. Starting Friday, April 1, drive-thru testing will no longer be offered at the WVU Medicine University Town Centre, according to a press release. The release stated that the COVID testing process will move […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
ABC 4

Best stainless steel tea kettle

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For many people, there is nothing better than the sound of a whistling tea kettle in the morning because it signals the first cup of tea for the day. Tea kettles come in a variety of different materials, but most people use stainless steel tea kettles because they are durable, naturally BPA-free and more affordable than cast iron.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy