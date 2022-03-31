ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal ‘to make Paulo Dybala transfer move with Juventus star seen as cheaper alternative to Darwin Nunez’

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

ARSENAL are reportedly ready to launch a move for Paulo Dybala rather than Darwin Nunez in their hunt for a new forward.

Mikel Arteta’s side allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for nothing in January and face the prospect of losing both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah for free when their contracts expire in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Opkre_0evNIhG000
Arsenal have launched a swoop for Paulo Dybala Credit: Getty

That has led to the Gunners being linked with a host of names as potential replacements.

Benfica’s Uruguayan star Nunez, 22, is the latest man that Arsenal are believed to be targeting - although he has at least a £68million price tag on his head.

However, Tuttosport claims that they will instead attempt to save millions of pounds by going for Dybala instead.

The 28-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the campaign after Juventus withdrew their offer of an extension.

The Argentina ace’s wage demands have proven to be too much for the Italian club as they look to dramatically reduce their wage bill.

Now Arsenal are one of the teams hoping to capitalise on that situation with Tuttomercatoweb already stating they have opened talks with Dybala's representatives.

The South American has played 29 times this term and has found the net 13 times for his club.

But he has struggled fitness-wise over the past two years, missing 18 games last season and 15 already in the current one through injury.

Dybala’s seven-year spell in Turin looks set to come to an end either way.

He has seen competition to lead Juve's attack increase after the £62m signing of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January.

Liverpool and Tottenham are among those reported to also be tracking Dybala's availability.

