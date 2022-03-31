ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi reports damage, 3 injuries after storms

By Courtney Anderson
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting wide-spread damage and several injuries after a round of severe weather on Wednesday.

The MEMA says there have been reports of damaged homes, downed trees and power outages statewide due to straight-line winds and possible tornadoes.

According to the MEMA, three injuries have been reported. Two people were injured in Noxubee County, and one person was injured in Holmes County.

Warehouse roof collapses in Southaven

The MEMA says initial damage assessments are underway. The list of counties who have reported damage include:

  • Bolivar*
  • Calhoun*
  • Forrest
  • Greene
  • Hinds*
  • Holmes
  • Humphreys
  • Jackson
  • Lafayette
  • Lawrence
  • Leake
  • Leflore
  • Oktibbeha
  • Panola
  • Smith
  • Tallahatchie
  • Warren*
  • Washington
  • Wayne
  • Yalobusha
  • Yazoo*

The MEMA says initial reports from Bolivar, Calhoun, Hinds, Warren and Yazoo counties show the “most significant damage.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odLfT_0evNIfUY00
    Picture of storm damage in Bolivar, courtesy of the MEMA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPqOz_0evNIfUY00
    Picture of storm damage in Bolivar, courtesy of the MEMA

Those who have sustained damage to their home are urged to report the damage to the MEMA. The MEMA also encourages residents to take pictures of the damage and file an insurance claim.

The MEMA says you can call your county EMA or contact the MEMA call center at 1-800-445-6362 for more information.

