ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

President Zelensky warns of 'real threat' facing Australia in rousing parliamentary address as Morrison labels Putin the 'war criminal of Moscow' and sends $25million of weapons to Ukraine

By Sam McPhee, Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Australia to reinforce its support to the Ukraine and provide more weapons as Russia continues to wage war on the sovereign nation.

President Zelensky received a standing ovation as he addressed Federal Parliament on Thursday afternoon, with the Ukraine leader putting his hand to his heart as both sides of the aisle applauded him as he appeared via video link.

He thanked Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his support, but said his country still needs more international aid as they hold back Vladimir Putin's invasion.

In return, Mr Morrison confirmed Australia will send an extra $25million worth of military aid to Ukraine, including tactical decoys, unmanned aerial and unmanned ground systems, rations and medical supplies.

'We need your help not in the next couple of months, we need it now. The people of Australia, the distance between our countries is big, we're separated by oceans and seas, but there is no such thing as distance from the brutality and chaos Russia has brought to the Ukraine,' President Zelensky told Parliament.

'Whatever is happening in our region has become a real threat to your country and your people, because this is the nature of the evil. It can instantly cross any distance and destroy lives.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcwru_0evNIdj600
President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Australia to provide more weapons in a powerful speech to Federal Parliament on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbTVm_0evNIdj600
President Zelensky received a standing ovation as he addressed Federal Parliament on Thursday afternoon, with the Ukraine leader putting his hand to his heart 

Mr Morrison offered a powerful opening speech, labelling Putin as 'the war criminal of Moscow' and promised Australia's unwavering support.

'Australia stands with Ukraine. You have our prayers, but you also have our weapons, and there will be more,' Mr Morrison said in an opening speech to President Zelenskyy.

'We stand with you Mr President, and we do not stand with the war criminal of Moscow.'

Labor leader Anthony Albanese compared Putin to Adolf Hitler, saying the world needs to stop the Russian dictator before he is responsible for more deaths.

President Zelensky accused Russia of 'blackmailing' the world through nuclear threats and called on Australia to condemn its atrocities through definitive action.

'The bipartisan support from Australia, we are extremely grateful. This is only the beginning, we should and can do more. We need powerful sanctions before they stop blackmailing other countries with nuclear missiles,' he said in his parliamentary address.

He warned that if Russia are not promptly stopped, other countries with 'similar aspirations' could follow their lead, with Moscow's aggression posing a 'real threat' to world stability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqx83_0evNIdj600
President Zelensky accused Russia of 'blackmailing' the world through nuclear threats and called on Australia to continue to condemn its actions through definitive action

He said all Russian ships should be banned from entering international waters and barred from docking in the ports of other countries as the world attempts to stem the country's financial resources.

'No Russian vessels should be allowed in other seas. We should stop all business activities of Russia,' President Zelensky told Parliament.

He noted the hundreds of Australians who travelled to the country in 2016 to celebrate the debut of the world's largest plane - the Antonov AN-225, with its nickname translating to 'Dream' in English.

Russia destroyed the aircraft on February 28, but the Ukraine president said it would not crush their spirit.

'We can say that Russia destroyed our 'Dream', but no, they just burned down a plane,' President Zelensky said.

'But not the essence, not the dignity, not our independence.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxKF4_0evNIdj600
Mr Morrison offered a powerful opening speech, labelling Putin as 'the war criminal of Moscow' and promised Australia's unwavering support

He asked for more military assistance, namely Australia's Bushmaster four-wheel-drive vehicles, which could be pivotal for ongoing warfare.

'Most of all we have to keep those who are fighting against this evil armed,' President Zelensky said.

'For example you have very good armoured personnel vehicles, Bushmasters, that could help Ukraine substantially, and other pieces of equipment that could strengthen our position in terms of armament.

'If you have an opportunity to share this with us we would be very grateful.'

President Zelensky said the 'fate of global security is decided now' and that it was navigating a time in which precdent would be set for future wars.

The Ukraine leader received another standing ovation from Parliament as he repeatedly thanked Australia for its support at the conclusion of his address.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, Australia has pledged $116million worth of military assistance, $65million of humanitarian assistance and 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to meet Ukraine's energy needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJ7ay_0evNIdj600
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, Australia has pledged $116million worth of military assistance, $65million of humanitarian assistance and 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal

Mr Morrison's office announced new tariffs on Russia and Belarus in response to their continued efforts to invade Ukraine.

From April 1, Australia will withdraw its Most-Favoured-Nation tariff and apply additional 35 per cent fees on all Russian and Belarusian imports.

Australia has also announced temporary three-year protection visas for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The timing of Mr Zelensky's speech has been widely questioned in Canberra, with Labor leader Anthony Albanese's response to Tuesday's Budget announcement overshadowed by the presence of the Ukraine president.

President Zelensky has addressed several parliaments including in the UK, US, Canada and EU to thank allies for help to defend his nation.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Anthony Albanese
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#Federal Parliament
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Saudi Arabia executes three people while Boris Johnson discusses human rights abuses with leader Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh - as PM comes away without deal to increase Gulf oil production to lower UK petrol prices despite 'very productive' talks

Boris Johnson insisted he pressed Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman over his country's human rights abuses during a visit to the Gulf today - as Riyadh revealed it executed three more prisoners during the Prime Minister's short trip. Mr Johnson faced criticism over his decision to visit the autocratic state...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Zelensky fires two top Ukrainian security officials and brands them TRAITORS who failed to defend the country in rare example of dissent among ranks in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky has fired two senior officials and branded them 'traitors' in a rare show of dissent among the ranks in Ukraine. The president accused the two generals, who worked for the national security service, of failing in their duty to protect the country. He also warned others they would...
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy