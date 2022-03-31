Tragedy as five people are killed in helicopter crash: Wreckage is found in dense forest in Victoria's Mount Disappointment after grueling search

A helicopter crashed killing all five people on board at Victoria's Mount Disappointment on Thursday.

The pilot and four passengers, believed to be meat farmers, died at the scene near the popular picnic grounds at Blair's Hut.

Search crews took hours to find the grim wreckage due to the dense bushland.

The missing chopper was eventually located just before midday, almost two hours after emergency services were initially alerted.

Victoria Police Acting Inspector Josh Langelean (pictured) confirms the discovery of the missing helicopter and the death of all five occupants

The helicopter was one of two that left the Melbourne City Helipad on Thursday morning, flying in convoy over Mount Disappointment when one suddenly disappeared at 9.30am.

A police helicopter and air ambulance were sent to search for the missing chopper but the terrain hampered their efforts until 11.45am when the wreckage was finally located.

The casualties included a 32-year-old man from Cheltenham, a 50-year-old woman from Inverloch, a 73-year-old man from Albert Park, and two men from New South Wales aged 59 and 70.

The helicopter was owned by Microflite Helicopter Services, a family-owned business based in Victoria that offers private flights and premium tours.

Microflite executive general manager Rod Higgins said in a statement that the pilot operating the flight was 'highly respected'.

'The service had been travelling as part of a two-aircraft charter when it lost communication with the second aircraft just after 8am,' he said.

A police helicopter, five Country Fire Authority vehicles and paramedics, including the air ambulance, were dispatched to the area

Mr Higgins said the incident was reported to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority as per industry protocols.

'We will work with the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this incident,' he said.

The helicopter had picked up the meat farmers from Melbourne City Helipad before reportedly heading north to purchase cattle.

The second helicopter returned to Morrabbin Airport safely with all onboard accounted for and uninjured.

Smoke (pictured) from controlled forestry burns in the area and low cloud cover hampered initial search efforts

Five Country Fire Authority vehicles, police and paramedics, including the air ambulance, were on scene at the crash site of the downed helicopter.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is also investigating and sending a team from its Canberra and Melbourne offices with expertise in helicopter operations and maintenance, and aerospace engineering, to the site.

The experts will inspect the wreckage and site surrounds before retrieving any relevant components to take them to Canberra for further examination.

The ATSB will also analyse any recorded data and conduct interviews with those who have knowledge of the flight.

A preliminary report from the watchdog is expected in about six to eight weeks.