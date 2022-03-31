ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Tragedy as five people are killed in helicopter crash: Wreckage is found in dense forest in Victoria's Mount Disappointment after grueling search

By Miriah Davis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A helicopter crashed killing all five people on board at Victoria's Mount Disappointment on Thursday.

The pilot and four passengers, believed to be meat farmers, died at the scene near the popular picnic grounds at Blair's Hut.

Search crews took hours to find the grim wreckage due to the dense bushland.

The missing chopper was eventually located just before midday, almost two hours after emergency services were initially alerted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FmJD_0evNIVcA00
Victoria Police Acting Inspector Josh Langelean (pictured) confirms the discovery of the missing helicopter and the death of all five occupants

The helicopter was one of two that left the Melbourne City Helipad on Thursday morning, flying in convoy over Mount Disappointment when one suddenly disappeared at 9.30am.

A police helicopter and air ambulance were sent to search for the missing chopper but the terrain hampered their efforts until 11.45am when the wreckage was finally located.

The casualties included a 32-year-old man from Cheltenham, a 50-year-old woman from Inverloch, a 73-year-old man from Albert Park, and two men from New South Wales aged 59 and 70.

The helicopter was owned by Microflite Helicopter Services, a family-owned business based in Victoria that offers private flights and premium tours.

Microflite executive general manager Rod Higgins said in a statement that the pilot operating the flight was 'highly respected'.

'The service had been travelling as part of a two-aircraft charter when it lost communication with the second aircraft just after 8am,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12geEG_0evNIVcA00
A police helicopter, five Country Fire Authority vehicles and paramedics, including the air ambulance, were dispatched to the area

Mr Higgins said the incident was reported to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority as per industry protocols.

'We will work with the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this incident,' he said.

The helicopter had picked up the meat farmers from Melbourne City Helipad before reportedly heading north to purchase cattle.

The second helicopter returned to Morrabbin Airport safely with all onboard accounted for and uninjured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOZFb_0evNIVcA00
Smoke (pictured) from controlled forestry burns in the area and low cloud cover hampered initial search efforts

Five Country Fire Authority vehicles, police and paramedics, including the air ambulance, were on scene at the crash site of the downed helicopter.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is also investigating and sending a team from its Canberra and Melbourne offices with expertise in helicopter operations and maintenance, and aerospace engineering, to the site.

The experts will inspect the wreckage and site surrounds before retrieving any relevant components to take them to Canberra for further examination.

The ATSB will also analyse any recorded data and conduct interviews with those who have knowledge of the flight.

A preliminary report from the watchdog is expected in about six to eight weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dramatic video shows rescue from New Zealand boat sinking that killed four

Emergency services in New Zealand have released footage of a dramatic rescue operation involving a chartered boat that sank early on Monday morning after being caught in a storm.Rescue teams on Monday said five people were rescued and the search for one final person would continue on Tuesday. At least four of the 10 people onboard were confirmed dead.Video footage of the rescue operation, shot by Northland Emergency Services Trust from a rescue helicopter, showed a man clinging to the wreckage of the fishing boat.“Clearances are good. At your discretion, if you want to tack right to the target....
ACCIDENTS
NBC Bay Area

Six People Injured After Helicopter Crashes in Southern California

Six people on board an LA County Sheriff's Department helicopter suffered a variety of injuries after it crashed in the Angeles National Forest Near Azusa Saturday, the LA County Fire Department said. The crash occurred at approximately 4:56 p.m. near Highway 39 and East Fork Road as the LASD Air...
AZUSA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Higgins
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman who lost both arms after being mauled by three dogs may also lose leg as animal owner arrested

A South Carolina mother of three who had both her arms amputated after a vicious dog attack earlier this month might also lose her leg, a GoFundMe started by the woman’s sister reported recently.The 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was on her way home in Honea Path on 21 March at around 10.30am when she was mauled by three dogs.In an interview with the Associated Press, the victim’s sister, Shenna Green, described how the 38-year-old was still in the midst of being attacked by the animals when a passerby found her rolled into a ditch by the side of the road....
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Ambulance#New South Wales#Cattle#Traffic Accident#Inverloch
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

4 dead, 1 injured, after family falls from Swiss building

4 dead, 1 injured, after family falls from Swiss building. Cars and tents block a road in Montreux, Switzerland, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition. A spokesman for the regional Vaud police told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Incredible before and after satellite images show the devastation caused by floods in northern NSW – submerging whole towns and turning green pastures to a sea of muddy brown

Extraordinary satellite images have revealed the massive devastation caused by unprecedented flood across northern NSW. The incessant deluge engulfed a swathe of regional towns and submerged entire homes with weary residents forced to pack their belongings and flee. Aerial photos of the Northern Rivers town of Woodburn showed how lush...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Four dead, one missing after New Zealand fishing boat sinks in bad weather

A fishing trip in New Zealand has ended in tragedy, with four people dead and one passenger still missing after their boat sank during wild weather. The rescue operation began on Sunday evening after a charter fishing vessel activated an emergency beacon off the North Island’s North Cape. A helicopter was first on scene at the remote location, arriving at about 11.40pm but by 2.30am the boat had sunk.
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy