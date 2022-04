WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Nationals will begin their season at home, Thursday, April 7 against the New York Mets. The Nationals will face none other than beloved former Nat Max Scherzer in their first series of the season and on Opening Day, will face one of the best righty's in the game, Jacob deGrom. For the Nationals, as of today, the focus isn't facing deGrom on April 7th, it is figuring out who will be most consistent in the starting rotation/lineup and how the rebuild Mike Rizzo created will still be able to contend against a tough National League.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO