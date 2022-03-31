Beast in the East: Met Office issues SNOW and ice warning spanning the Highlands down to Kent for tomorrow as Arctic blast brings bone-chilling -8C

Snow will sweep into parts of South East England overnight with nearly an inch set to fall while temperatures are expected to plummet to -8C (18F) and roads across Britain will turn icy again as the Arctic blast continues.

It follows a day of disruption across the country, with millions waking to a coating of the white stuff, vehicles skidding off roads and snow flurries making a surprise appearance during school-runs as far south as London.

The Met Office has today issued a snow warning for eastern parts of Suffolk, Essex and Kent from midnight tonight until 10am tomorrow, forecasting that up to 0.8in (2cm) could fall over higher ground along with sleet and rain.

This is in addition to a second warning for ice in eastern Scotland, North East England and parts of the East Midlands in place from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow, which comes with an alert for up to 2in (5cm) of snow.

A band of rain, sleet and snow is expected to affect parts of East and South East England tomorrow morning – with the Met Office saying notable accumulations are expected away from coasts and over higher ground in Kent.

Forecasters added that 'wind-borne snow and sleet' is likely to affect visibility on roads during the morning rush-hour tomorrow, adding to the difficult driving conditions - although any snow will melt later on in the day.

In eastern Scotland and eastern England down to Lincolnshire, the second ice warning said wintry showers will continue overnight tonight and into tomorrow leading to icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office said accumulations of snow are also possible, particularly across eastern Scotland and hillier areas of North East England. Forecasters expect up to 2in (5cm) could fall on high ground in Scotland, Northumberland and the North York Moors above 1,000ft (300m), while up to 1.2in (3cm) could fall on ground above 650ft (200m).

Wintry scenes at Teesdale in County Durham today as a snowplough travels along an icy road to help motorists

A crashed car off the A703 near the Scottish Borders town of Peebles today as other motorists take extra care on icy surfaces

People wake to snow covering Peterborough in Cambridgeshire this morning as wintry weather hits parts of Britain

Snowy fields in Saddleworth near Oldham in Greater Manchester this morning after overnight flurries

Sheep on a snow-covered field at Teesdale in County Durham today as overnight snow hits much of the North East

Motorists clear snow from their vehicles on a residential street in Durham this morning as wintry weather hits the North East

Snowy scenes in the village of Pole Moor in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, this morning as the country is hit by wintry weather

People are caught in a snow flurry in West London this afternoon as the capital is hit by cold weather

A family walk to school this morning through snow flurries in Northolt, West London, as the white stuff hits the capital

The Met Office said roads and railways in the South East are 'likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services'. It also warns of the potential for 'some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces'.

There is also a risk of 'icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths', the Met Office said.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for tomorrow

Temperatures are predicted to plummet tomorrow and over the weekend following last week's sunshine and highs above 20C (68F).

They will reach highs of 7C (45F) and 8C (46F) across the UK tomorrow and on Saturday, increasing to 9C (48F) and 10C (50F) on Sunday.

Sunny spells with some cloud are predicted for the rest of England, Scotland and Wales, with a largely cloudy day all round on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Matty Box said there is a 'cold air mass' over the UK. 'There is an ice warning out at the moment,' he added. 'If there's any melting and refreezing overnight then there's an ice risk.

'I suspect there will be a similar risk for Thursday night to Friday morning.'

Discussing tomorrow's weather, he added: 'It will be concentrated and there will be snow showers. It will be eastern and northern areas of the UK that are more likely to see any showers of rain, sleet or snow.'

The weather will then improve over the weekend, with some sunny spells.

'Showers will become less frequent, but still with the chance of some wintry showers in the east coast and the North Sea coast in particular through Saturday,' Mr Box said. 'There should be a fair amount of sunshine as well.'

Derbyshire Police said there were three separate crashes on the A61 Dronfield bypass today due to snow and ice on the road

A-snow covered field in Durham this morning as wintry weather hits much of the North East of England today

A horse in a snowy field in the village of Outlane in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, this morning as wintry conditions hit Britain

Dramatic skies and big waves after sunrise at Roker in Sunderland this morning

An HGV lorry which crashed off the A9 at the Aviemore junction in the Highlands today due to the snow and ice on the road

A snow-covered road and snow-covered hills at Teesdale in County Durham today as wintry weather sweeps into Britain

Derbyshire Police reported three separate crashes on the A61 Dronfield bypass today amid the wintry weather

Sheep on a snow-covered field at Teesdale in County Durham today as overnight snow hits much of the North East

Daffodils covered in snow as a gritter travels past in Teesdale, County Durham, today

A snowy landscape below the clouds in Durham this morning as the Met Office issued an ice warning for the UK's east coast

Snow flurries in Northolt, West London, this morning as temperatures drop below zero in many parts of Britain today

Residents of the town of Consett in County Durham wake up to a winter wonderland scene today after snow fell overnight

Snow on the ground in Garforth on the outskirts of Leeds in West Yorkshire this morning amid wintry weather conditions

Snow falls this morning at Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town Football Club in Suffolk

A car is driven along a snowy road in Leeds this morning as the wintry conditions hit parts of West Yorkshire

Residents of the town of Consett in County Durham wake up to a winter wonderland scene today after snow fell overnight

Snow in Sheffield this morning as wintry conditions bear down on South Yorkshire amid a Met Office weather warning

Steven Mullaney, captain of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, runs to take cover from snow at Trent Bridge this morning

Stuart Broad (centre) of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club as snow falls during the club's photocall at Trent Bridge today

Snow has already affected much of Scotland and northern England today, although flurries were seen further south in London, Northamptonshire and Suffolk - with those on the school run caught out by the surprise conditions.

Elsewhere, fields were left covered in snow, cars skidded off roads and police in Derbyshire reported three separate crashes on the A61 Dronfield bypass due to the ice.

No heatwave until it's 28C, say forecasters

The temperature at which a heatwave is declared is being increased in eight counties as the climate warms.

Heatwaves are called when an area has at least three days in a row with daily maximums hitting or exceeding a threshold.

Levels are designed to be relative to the current climate and, with global warming pushing up UK temperatures, thresholds are being increased for parts of England.

The Met Office said the three-day heatwave threshold will rise from 27C (81F) to 28C (82F) for Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

In Lincolnshire it will go up from 26C (79F) to 27C and in the East Riding of Yorkshire from 25C (77F) to 26C.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the Met Office, said heatwaves were extreme weather events that climate change is making more likely.

The old thresholds were based on climate from 1981-2010, the new from 1991-2020.

Forecasters added that thundersnow – a phenomenon when thunderstorms form in wintry conditions - was observed this morning in parts of England's east coast from Newcastle-upon-Tyne down to north Norfolk.

Thermometers fell below freezing overnight as the cold front pushed down from the north – with temperatures still widely below zero at first light this morning, and a UK low of -4C (25F) at Cairnwell in the Scottish Highlands.

The conditions mark a stunning turnaround for the weather after last week's early taste of summer that brought temperatures of 20.8C (69.4F) amid glorious sunshine that saw families flock to beaches and parks.

Snow was seen on the ground in Sheffield and Leeds this morning, one day after rural areas of County Durham, Northumberland and Cumbria were covered in the white stuff. Conditions are likely to remain icy for a few days.

Councils in Newcastle City, North Tyneside and Gateshead have all introduced their severe weather emergency protocols - which includes services to help people who are sleeping rough try to stay safe.

They are urging people to get in touch if worried about someone who is sleeping rough - with temperatures set to drop 10C lower than those registered last week, and well below average for this time of year.

Overnight temperatures tonight could plunge to -8C (17F) in the Scottish Highlands tonight and -5C (23F) in rural parts of northern England, and the Met Office had a warning for ice will be place until 10am this morning.

Rain and sleet will hit many parts of the UK, with widespread overnight frosts and chilly single figure temperatures by day. The cold front will see temperature highs at half the levels of last week.

Forecasters say the pattern of 'wintry showers' and colder temperatures is expected to last until Sunday when the cold weather should start to ease with milder conditions.

Met Office meteorologist Richard Miles said: 'The change is down to an Arctic maritime air mass over the whole of the UK. The wintry showers could crop up anywhere.

'The sleet, snow and rain showers will continue for the rest of the week on and off, with clear spells in between. Although lots of places will see wintry showers, mostly you are not going to see it accumulating on the ground.'

What is thundersnow?

Thunder and lightning are more usually associated with warmer climates but under certain conditions they can occur in cold ones too.

Thundersnow starts out like a summer thunderstorm - the sun heats the ground and pushes masses of warm, moist air upward, creating unstable air columns.

As it rises, the moisture condenses to form clouds, which are jostled by internal turbulence. Lightning is caused by this rubbing of the clouds against each other - thunder is the sound of lightning but as sound moves more slowly than light we hear it later.

The tricky part for thundersnow is creating that atmospheric instability in the winter. When it is cold, and particularly in air conducive to snowfall, the lower atmosphere is dry, cold and very stable.

For thundersnow to occur there needs to be a precise set of circumstances - the air layer closer to the ground has to be warmer than the layers above, but still cold enough to create snow.

When this happens warm air rises, snow falls and thunder, lightning and snow all occur at the same time.

His colleague Aiden McGivern added: 'The last few days have seen a significant trend. A trend away from sunshine and temperatures of 20C to Arctic air coming south across the UK behind a cold front which has brought, in some places, snowfall.

'As it crosses the south of the UK for the start of Thursday, it could even bring some slight snow coverings to south-eastern areas.'

This would be mainly over the hills and may touch on places such as the South Downs and the Chilterns, but it would not last long as the sun will soon clear it up.

Mr McGivern said: 'There will be further wintry showers coming into the east and the north through Thursday on a biting north easterly wind which will be particularly strong on the coast of Kent. There is a potential for gales on exposed spots.'

There will be some sunny spells, but Mr McGivern described it as 'a bright day if on the cold side with and temperatures that are well below average for this time of year' before the skies clear this evening.

Mark Newberry, commercial director at breakdown firm Green Flag, said: 'Although many of us thought the colder weather was behind us, it's unfortunately starting to feel like winter again.

'After the lovely sunshine of recent days, the temperature is set to drop even further towards the end of this week, with some parts of the UK expecting snow, sleet, and icy conditions. Green Flag is urging drivers to take extra care when setting off on their journeys.'

In Canterbury, Kent, snow saw a county cricket warm-up match between Lancashire and Kent to be suspended and then cancelled today.

And Guy Barter, of the Royal Horticultural Society, warned the drop in temperatures could be a blow for gardeners.

He said: 'Colder weather will slow plant growth and inhibit plums' and pears' pollination, as insects fly less in cold dull weather. Tender plants won't be put outside for another month at least but lower light affects greenhouses and will slow their growth.'

'Wow!' One-year-old boy reacts with awe as he stands under falling snow for the first time in heartwarming video

Jack Taylor, 29, filmed nephew Harley in snow in Bolton, Greater Manchester

Adorable Harley is seen standing in a park wearing a massive blue puffer jacket

He beams as he stares up at snow before quietly whispers in amazement: 'Wow'

This is the moment an awestruck one-year-old exclaimed 'wow' when he stood outside in falling snow for the first time.

Jack Taylor, 29, filmed his nephew Harley in the snow in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Adorable Harley is seen standing in a park wearing a massive blue puffer jacket and grey beanie hat with a look of wonder on his face.

Jack Taylor, 29, filmed his nephew Harley when he took him outside to play in the snow in Bolton, Greater Manchester

The boy beams as he stares up at the gently falling flakes before he quietly whispers: 'Wow.'

Mr Taylor said: 'He had gone from rain and dry days to a lovely snow fall, making everything pristine white.'

He posted the video to TikTok on February 20 and it has already been viewed more than 2.6million times.

Mr Taylor was so taken aback by the response to the heartwarming video that he posted a clip to say thank you and started replying to admiring comments from social media users.

Mr Taylor was so taken aback by the response to the heartwarming video that he posted a clip to say thank you and started replying to comments from social media users who loved the video

One wrote: 'Precious moments, beautiful child, God's creation.'

To which Mr Taylor responded: 'Lovely comment. His smile is so cute isn't it.'

Another wrote: 'He's a little superstar bless him'

To which Mr Taylor said: 'He is. It's funny watching him eat breakfast and he has no clue he has reached over two million people bless him.'

And another said: 'Aww bless him, little cutie pie. Enjoy lots of memories.'

To which Mr Taylor responded: 'He is, looking forward to his first theme park day out.'