ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beast in the East: Met Office issues SNOW and ice warning spanning the Highlands down to Kent for tomorrow as Arctic blast brings bone-chilling -8C

By Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Snow will sweep into parts of South East England overnight with nearly an inch set to fall while temperatures are expected to plummet to -8C (18F) and roads across Britain will turn icy again as the Arctic blast continues.

It follows a day of disruption across the country, with millions waking to a coating of the white stuff, vehicles skidding off roads and snow flurries making a surprise appearance during school-runs as far south as London.

The Met Office has today issued a snow warning for eastern parts of Suffolk, Essex and Kent from midnight tonight until 10am tomorrow, forecasting that up to 0.8in (2cm) could fall over higher ground along with sleet and rain.

This is in addition to a second warning for ice in eastern Scotland, North East England and parts of the East Midlands in place from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow, which comes with an alert for up to 2in (5cm) of snow.

A band of rain, sleet and snow is expected to affect parts of East and South East England tomorrow morning – with the Met Office saying notable accumulations are expected away from coasts and over higher ground in Kent.

Forecasters added that 'wind-borne snow and sleet' is likely to affect visibility on roads during the morning rush-hour tomorrow, adding to the difficult driving conditions - although any snow will melt later on in the day.

In eastern Scotland and eastern England down to Lincolnshire, the second ice warning said wintry showers will continue overnight tonight and into tomorrow leading to icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office said accumulations of snow are also possible, particularly across eastern Scotland and hillier areas of North East England. Forecasters expect up to 2in (5cm) could fall on high ground in Scotland, Northumberland and the North York Moors above 1,000ft (300m), while up to 1.2in (3cm) could fall on ground above 650ft (200m).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyINx_0evNHkwO00
Wintry scenes at Teesdale in County Durham today as a snowplough travels along an icy road to help motorists
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPvRu_0evNHkwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkYzx_0evNHkwO00
A crashed car off the A703 near the Scottish Borders town of Peebles today as other motorists take extra care on icy surfaces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03QRYk_0evNHkwO00
People wake to snow covering Peterborough in Cambridgeshire this morning as wintry weather hits parts of Britain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oL4ta_0evNHkwO00
Snowy fields in Saddleworth near Oldham in Greater Manchester this morning after overnight flurries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYBM0_0evNHkwO00
Sheep on a snow-covered field at Teesdale in County Durham today as overnight snow hits much of the North East
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7S4c_0evNHkwO00
Motorists clear snow from their vehicles on a residential street in Durham this morning as wintry weather hits the North East
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAN2n_0evNHkwO00
Snowy scenes in the village of Pole Moor in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, this morning as the country is hit by wintry weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzSfR_0evNHkwO00
People are caught in a snow flurry in West London this afternoon as the capital is hit by cold weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZC0Xs_0evNHkwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUHyk_0evNHkwO00
A family walk to school this morning through snow flurries in Northolt, West London, as the white stuff hits the capital

The Met Office said roads and railways in the South East are 'likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services'. It also warns of the potential for 'some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces'.

There is also a risk of 'icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths', the Met Office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lrk8A_0evNHkwO00
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for tomorrow

Temperatures are predicted to plummet tomorrow and over the weekend following last week's sunshine and highs above 20C (68F).

They will reach highs of 7C (45F) and 8C (46F) across the UK tomorrow and on Saturday, increasing to 9C (48F) and 10C (50F) on Sunday.

Sunny spells with some cloud are predicted for the rest of England, Scotland and Wales, with a largely cloudy day all round on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Matty Box said there is a 'cold air mass' over the UK. 'There is an ice warning out at the moment,' he added. 'If there's any melting and refreezing overnight then there's an ice risk.

'I suspect there will be a similar risk for Thursday night to Friday morning.'

Discussing tomorrow's weather, he added: 'It will be concentrated and there will be snow showers. It will be eastern and northern areas of the UK that are more likely to see any showers of rain, sleet or snow.'

The weather will then improve over the weekend, with some sunny spells.

'Showers will become less frequent, but still with the chance of some wintry showers in the east coast and the North Sea coast in particular through Saturday,' Mr Box said. 'There should be a fair amount of sunshine as well.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAfjV_0evNHkwO00
Derbyshire Police said there were three separate crashes on the A61 Dronfield bypass today due to snow and ice on the road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PA79e_0evNHkwO00
A-snow covered field in Durham this morning as wintry weather hits much of the North East of England today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AUM8_0evNHkwO00
A horse in a snowy field in the village of Outlane in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, this morning as wintry conditions hit Britain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2180Jg_0evNHkwO00
Dramatic skies and big waves after sunrise at Roker in Sunderland this morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igKhe_0evNHkwO00
An HGV lorry which crashed off the A9 at the Aviemore junction in the Highlands today due to the snow and ice on the road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fre22_0evNHkwO00
A snow-covered road and snow-covered hills at Teesdale in County Durham today as wintry weather sweeps into Britain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyDf1_0evNHkwO00
Derbyshire Police reported three separate crashes on the A61 Dronfield bypass today amid the wintry weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gjeB_0evNHkwO00
Sheep on a snow-covered field at Teesdale in County Durham today as overnight snow hits much of the North East
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hD4Hl_0evNHkwO00
Daffodils covered in snow as a gritter travels past in Teesdale, County Durham, today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZiyM_0evNHkwO00
A snowy landscape below the clouds in Durham this morning as the Met Office issued an ice warning for the UK's east coast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9LQ6_0evNHkwO00
Snow flurries in Northolt, West London, this morning as temperatures drop below zero in many parts of Britain today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8LsI_0evNHkwO00
Residents of the town of Consett in County Durham wake up to a winter wonderland scene today after snow fell overnight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNcJl_0evNHkwO00
Snow on the ground in Garforth on the outskirts of Leeds in West Yorkshire this morning amid wintry weather conditions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAFQI_0evNHkwO00
Snow falls this morning at Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town Football Club in Suffolk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJ6aQ_0evNHkwO00
A car is driven along a snowy road in Leeds this morning as the wintry conditions hit parts of West Yorkshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoDRm_0evNHkwO00
Residents of the town of Consett in County Durham wake up to a winter wonderland scene today after snow fell overnight 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9dwO_0evNHkwO00
Snow in Sheffield this morning as wintry conditions bear down on South Yorkshire amid a Met Office weather warning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjEdB_0evNHkwO00
Steven Mullaney, captain of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, runs to take cover from snow at Trent Bridge this morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTuda_0evNHkwO00
Stuart Broad (centre) of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club as snow falls during the club's photocall at Trent Bridge today

Snow has already affected much of Scotland and northern England today, although flurries were seen further south in London, Northamptonshire and Suffolk - with those on the school run caught out by the surprise conditions.

Elsewhere, fields were left covered in snow, cars skidded off roads and police in Derbyshire reported three separate crashes on the A61 Dronfield bypass due to the ice.

No heatwave until it's 28C, say forecasters

The temperature at which a heatwave is declared is being increased in eight counties as the climate warms.

Heatwaves are called when an area has at least three days in a row with daily maximums hitting or exceeding a threshold.

Levels are designed to be relative to the current climate and, with global warming pushing up UK temperatures, thresholds are being increased for parts of England.

The Met Office said the three-day heatwave threshold will rise from 27C (81F) to 28C (82F) for Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

In Lincolnshire it will go up from 26C (79F) to 27C and in the East Riding of Yorkshire from 25C (77F) to 26C.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the Met Office, said heatwaves were extreme weather events that climate change is making more likely.

The old thresholds were based on climate from 1981-2010, the new from 1991-2020.

Forecasters added that thundersnow – a phenomenon when thunderstorms form in wintry conditions - was observed this morning in parts of England's east coast from Newcastle-upon-Tyne down to north Norfolk.

Thermometers fell below freezing overnight as the cold front pushed down from the north – with temperatures still widely below zero at first light this morning, and a UK low of -4C (25F) at Cairnwell in the Scottish Highlands.

The conditions mark a stunning turnaround for the weather after last week's early taste of summer that brought temperatures of 20.8C (69.4F) amid glorious sunshine that saw families flock to beaches and parks.

Snow was seen on the ground in Sheffield and Leeds this morning, one day after rural areas of County Durham, Northumberland and Cumbria were covered in the white stuff. Conditions are likely to remain icy for a few days.

Councils in Newcastle City, North Tyneside and Gateshead have all introduced their severe weather emergency protocols - which includes services to help people who are sleeping rough try to stay safe.

They are urging people to get in touch if worried about someone who is sleeping rough - with temperatures set to drop 10C lower than those registered last week, and well below average for this time of year.

Overnight temperatures tonight could plunge to -8C (17F) in the Scottish Highlands tonight and -5C (23F) in rural parts of northern England, and the Met Office had a warning for ice will be place until 10am this morning.

Rain and sleet will hit many parts of the UK, with widespread overnight frosts and chilly single figure temperatures by day. The cold front will see temperature highs at half the levels of last week.

Forecasters say the pattern of 'wintry showers' and colder temperatures is expected to last until Sunday when the cold weather should start to ease with milder conditions.

Met Office meteorologist Richard Miles said: 'The change is down to an Arctic maritime air mass over the whole of the UK. The wintry showers could crop up anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Wqzb_0evNHkwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtlRg_0evNHkwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtbBl_0evNHkwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BMaw_0evNHkwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caEyp_0evNHkwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbbGu_0evNHkwO00

'The sleet, snow and rain showers will continue for the rest of the week on and off, with clear spells in between. Although lots of places will see wintry showers, mostly you are not going to see it accumulating on the ground.'

What is thundersnow?

Thunder and lightning are more usually associated with warmer climates but under certain conditions they can occur in cold ones too.

Thundersnow starts out like a summer thunderstorm - the sun heats the ground and pushes masses of warm, moist air upward, creating unstable air columns.

As it rises, the moisture condenses to form clouds, which are jostled by internal turbulence. Lightning is caused by this rubbing of the clouds against each other - thunder is the sound of lightning but as sound moves more slowly than light we hear it later.

The tricky part for thundersnow is creating that atmospheric instability in the winter. When it is cold, and particularly in air conducive to snowfall, the lower atmosphere is dry, cold and very stable.

For thundersnow to occur there needs to be a precise set of circumstances - the air layer closer to the ground has to be warmer than the layers above, but still cold enough to create snow.

When this happens warm air rises, snow falls and thunder, lightning and snow all occur at the same time.

His colleague Aiden McGivern added: 'The last few days have seen a significant trend. A trend away from sunshine and temperatures of 20C to Arctic air coming south across the UK behind a cold front which has brought, in some places, snowfall.

'As it crosses the south of the UK for the start of Thursday, it could even bring some slight snow coverings to south-eastern areas.'

This would be mainly over the hills and may touch on places such as the South Downs and the Chilterns, but it would not last long as the sun will soon clear it up.

Mr McGivern said: 'There will be further wintry showers coming into the east and the north through Thursday on a biting north easterly wind which will be particularly strong on the coast of Kent. There is a potential for gales on exposed spots.'

There will be some sunny spells, but Mr McGivern described it as 'a bright day if on the cold side with and temperatures that are well below average for this time of year' before the skies clear this evening.

Mark Newberry, commercial director at breakdown firm Green Flag, said: 'Although many of us thought the colder weather was behind us, it's unfortunately starting to feel like winter again.

'After the lovely sunshine of recent days, the temperature is set to drop even further towards the end of this week, with some parts of the UK expecting snow, sleet, and icy conditions. Green Flag is urging drivers to take extra care when setting off on their journeys.'

In Canterbury, Kent, snow saw a county cricket warm-up match between Lancashire and Kent to be suspended and then cancelled today.

And Guy Barter, of the Royal Horticultural Society, warned the drop in temperatures could be a blow for gardeners.

He said: 'Colder weather will slow plant growth and inhibit plums' and pears' pollination, as insects fly less in cold dull weather. Tender plants won't be put outside for another month at least but lower light affects greenhouses and will slow their growth.'

** Have you taken any photographs of the snow today? Please email them to: pictures@mailonline.co.uk **

'Wow!' One-year-old boy reacts with awe as he stands under falling snow for the first time in heartwarming video

  • Jack Taylor, 29, filmed nephew Harley in snow in Bolton, Greater Manchester
  • Adorable Harley is seen standing in a park wearing a massive blue puffer jacket
  • He beams as he stares up at snow before quietly whispers in amazement: 'Wow'

This is the moment an awestruck one-year-old exclaimed 'wow' when he stood outside in falling snow for the first time.

Jack Taylor, 29, filmed his nephew Harley in the snow in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Adorable Harley is seen standing in a park wearing a massive blue puffer jacket and grey beanie hat with a look of wonder on his face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qYmH_0evNHkwO00
Jack Taylor, 29, filmed his nephew Harley when he took him outside to play in the snow in Bolton, Greater Manchester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGJos_0evNHkwO00

The boy beams as he stares up at the gently falling flakes before he quietly whispers: 'Wow.'

Mr Taylor said: 'He had gone from rain and dry days to a lovely snow fall, making everything pristine white.'

He posted the video to TikTok on February 20 and it has already been viewed more than 2.6million times.

Mr Taylor was so taken aback by the response to the heartwarming video that he posted a clip to say thank you and started replying to admiring comments from social media users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rc4NF_0evNHkwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQk2T_0evNHkwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Czxin_0evNHkwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ORdD_0evNHkwO00
Mr Taylor was so taken aback by the response to the heartwarming video that he posted a clip to say thank you and started replying to comments from social media users who loved the video

One wrote: 'Precious moments, beautiful child, God's creation.'

To which Mr Taylor responded: 'Lovely comment. His smile is so cute isn't it.'

Another wrote: 'He's a little superstar bless him'

To which Mr Taylor said: 'He is. It's funny watching him eat breakfast and he has no clue he has reached over two million people bless him.'

And another said: 'Aww bless him, little cutie pie. Enjoy lots of memories.'

To which Mr Taylor responded: 'He is, looking forward to his first theme park day out.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Weather warning issued as sleet, snow and ice due to spread across UK

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland and northern England amid snowfalls and plummeting temperatures.Wintry weather has replaced the glorious sunshine experienced by much of the UK last week and now the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for an area covering a large swathe of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire.The Met Office warning says: “Snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.”And it says that, in affected areas, there will be “probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'I had my BBQ out last week!': Londoners poke fun at dramatic weather change as capital hit by flurries of snow - days after Brits basked in glorious 20C sunshine and hit beer gardens in shorts

Londoners were left shocked and confused on Thursday after waking up to snow and freezing winds just days after basking in 20C temperatures. Flurries of snow were seen in the capital today thanks to Britain being gripped by an Arctic blast of ice with lows of -4C (25F), bringing the onset of spring to an abrupt halt.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as Arctic air sees temperatures plunge by 12C overnight

Snow and ice warnings are in place in northern parts of the UK as temperatures plummet to -5C.Colder air is expected to move southwards on Wednesday, bringing a return to wintry conditions following the balmy climes of 20C last week as Britain ushered in the start of spring.A yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers the north of Scotland until 10am on Wednesday, while an ice warning extends to the northeast of England and Yorkshire and the Humber from 8pm until 10am on Thursday.The Met Office said snow and hail showers will lead to ice forming on untreated...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Blast#Snow Falls#Arctic Air#Extreme Weather#The Met Office
Daily Mail

'I've always been able to count on finding a way back up from rock bottom': Haseeb Hameed is hoping to draw on past disappointments to fight his way back into England's side... with opener among those axed following disastrous Ashes tour

Haseeb Hameed believes his ability to clamber back off the canvas will ensure his Ashes axing does not represent a knockout blow to his Test career. One of the casualties of England's 4-0 drubbing in Australia last winter, Hameed has spent the past couple of months coming to terms with not being part of Sir Andrew Strauss' red-ball reset.
SPORTS
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

UK weather news - live: Snow hits as far south as London during -6C Arctic freeze as ice warning issued

A blast of icy Arctic air has seen snow blanket parts of Britain, with flurries reported as far south as London, prompting warnings of travel disruption.After overnight temperatures dropped as low as -6C in Scotland, much of the UK remained in sub-zero conditions on Thursday morning, with the mercury forecast to sit at 0C in St Alban’s, -3C in Derry and and -2C in Glasgow.Predicting hail, sleet and snow across the country, the Met Office has issued multiple weather alerts for ice on Thursday and Friday stretching the length of the UK, warning of the potential for injury and, in southeast England, disruption on rail and road networks due to ice and possibly snow.There were already reports of long queues on the M62 near Greater Manchester on Thursday, with the icy conditions blamed for multiple accidents reported on the A61 in Derbyshire.Motorists were urged to take care where necessary, while several councils in northeast England introduced severe weather emergency protocols, including services to help people who are sleeping rough try to stay safe.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
The Independent

In Pictures: Snow falls during springtime cold snap

Recent mild weather has abruptly given way to snow and ice in parts of England and Scotland.From sunshine and temperatures of 20C last week, top temperatures across the UK will be just 10C heading into this weekend, the Met Office said.A yellow warning for ice covered much of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire until 10am on Thursday as winter lingered for just a little while longer. Read More Ukraine war news : Nato left defeated and dividedWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Overshadowed a beautiful service’: Queen criticised for walking with Andrew at Philip’s memorial

The Queen has been sharply criticised for her decision to walk with the Duke of York to the front of the congregation that gathered for Prince Philip’s memorial on Tuesday.Prince Andrew accompanied his mother to the service to honour the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, and walked her down the aisle to the front of the congregation as it began.It marked Andrew’s first public appearance after he reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17.In February, the Duke came to an out-of-court agreement to pay more than £10 million,...
U.K.
The Independent

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice extended to South East

Weather warnings have been issued in parts of south-east England as the cold snap across the UK continues.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice from midnight to 10am on Friday along the coast of Suffolk and a large part of Kent.It is in addition to a yellow warning for snow and ice for eastern Scotland, the North East of England and parts of the East Midlands in place from 9pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.A yellow warning, the lowest on the Met Office’s scale, means there is a “risk of disruption” from the conditions...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Met Office warns of icy conditions overnight as temperatures drop to near zero

Wintry showers and ice-cold temperatures are forecast overnight after parts of England were dusted with snow on Thursday.Met Office meteorologists have issued a yellow weather warning for ice on Thursday night, covering north-eastern areas of England and eastern Scotland, including the Shetland Islands.The warning, which means icy surfaces could disrupt travel and cause injuries from slips and falls, is in place from 9pm until 10am on Friday.Scattered wintry showers continuing into this evening, with hail and #snow flurries and a risk of #ice, especially in the eastCold and blustery for most but winds gradually easing, away from the far southeast,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Snow, hail, ice and cold set for parts of England and Scotland

Snow, hail, ice and cold is set to replace the spring sunshine and warm temperatures of recent days across parts of England and Scotland.A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice covering a large swathe of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire until Thursday morning states that “snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption”.Overnight wintry showers could see ” fairly widespread icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces”.It also adds that “some accumulations of snow are also possible”, particularly across eastern Scotland and hillier areas of north-east England.After a cold and icy start in places...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

More snow and ice expected as cold snap continues

More snow, hail, and ice is expected in parts of England and Scotland in a sharp change of weather from last week.A cold snap has replaced last week’s sunshine and highs of 20C, with top temperatures across the UK set to be around 10C heading into the weekend.A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice covering a large swathe of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire until 10am on Thursday states that “snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption”.A spokesperson for the Met Office warned that more weather warnings could be issued for Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sun, sleet and low temperatures forecast for first day of April

Sun, sleet and single figure temperatures have been forecast for much of the UK on the first day of April.North-eastern areas will be the worst hit by the wintry weather, and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice during the early morning – including rush hour.The warning – which covers north-east England, east Scotland and the Shetland Islands until 10am – means frosty surfaces could cause injuries from slips and falls, as well as travel disruption.An #icy start in some eastern areas on #Friday morning, with wintry showers possibly leaving a covering of snow on higher...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Spring snow falls on UK as cold snap follows sunshine

Parts of the UK have been covered in a blanket of springtime snow just days after the country basked in warm sunshine.The Met Office has issued warnings for warnings for ice and snow from south England to northern Scotland on Thursday and Friday.It comes after Britons enjoyed temperatures of up to 20C last week, with parks and beaches crowded on the hottest day of the year so far on Saturday.Scotland saw the first of the snow on Wednesday, before it began falling across the UK – most heavily in the north and the east of England – on Thursday. The...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Glasgow apologises for slavery: Council says sorry after report found eight city statues and 62 street names are linked to slave trade

The leader of Glasgow Council has issued an apology for the city's historical role in the slave trade. Susan Aitken today put forward an amendment to offer an immediate apology following a detailed report which examined the city's connection and subsequent wealth from the transatlantic slave trade. Eight statues and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scotland skipper Rachel Corsie used to train on a concrete car park at Aberdeen... after 'hurt' of missing out on this summer's Euros, she's now hoping to take her country to the World Cup - with huge qualifier against Spain at Hampden Park next!

Rachel Corsie has gone from playing on concrete car parks to playing at Hampden. The Scotland captain has the honour of leading her country out at their national stadium after women's international matches were moved there last summer. It is a world away from Corsie's beginnings in football with hometown...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy