Click here to read the full article. As the art market heats up ahead of the May auctions, two top advisory firms today announced a new global alliance. The Fine Art Fund, the 20-year-old London-based investment and advisory firm, and Schwartzman&, a multifaceted advisory business started two years ago by veteran art adviser Allan Schwartzman, will work together on multiple aspects of their dealings. Fine Art Fund founder Philip Hoffman, a former Christie’s executive, sees the relationship as one that will allow the two firms to offer added value to the world’s top collectors. “We will be working on big agency sales together,”...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO