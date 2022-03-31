ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sunnyside Community Services Wins National Award for Alzheimer’s Program

Queens Post
Queens Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277rTI_0evNGVG400
CareNYC program participants (Photo: Sunnyside Community Services )

Local nonprofit Sunnyside Community Services has won a national award for its Alzheimer’s program.

The organization was awarded the “Innovations in Alzheimer’s Caregiving Award” by The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation, Bader Philanthropies, Inc., and Family Caregiver Alliance last week.

The organization’s “Care NYC” program was one of three programs across the country to get the award. Each program received a $20,000 grant.

“We’re so honored that our program was recognized with the Innovations in Alzheimer’s Caregiving Award,” Judy Zangwill, Executive Director of SCS, said in a statement.

The Care NYC program provides caregivers with support and training to help them care for their loved ones who may be living with Alzheimer’s. It matches 1,400 caregivers annually to SCS staff members who provide a range of assistance.

The program offers education and caregiver skills, workshops, peer support groups, long-term care planning and more. It also pays special consideration to cultural, religious and linguistic differences among caregivers as well as family dynamics.

“Six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. They are often cared for by family members who need support and respite to give their loved ones the best care they can,” Zangwill said. “With services such as skills workshops and support groups, our Care NYC program aims to give caregivers the help they need.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Queens Post
Queens Post

4K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

731K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Reporter

Soroptimists of Indian Rock present annual community service awards

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Soroptimist International of Indian Rock Inc., (SIIR) an organization dedicated to the empowerment of women and girls, presented its annual community service awards at its March dinner meeting at Spring Mill Country Club, recognizing local individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to the well-being of women and girls.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KCRG.com

Shortage of workers impacting the Alzheimer’s community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week, the Alzheimer’s Association released its 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. The report provided statistics and information on Alzheimer’s prevalence, cost of care, and the impact on caregivers across the country and in the state of Iowa. The state of Iowa currently has a shortage of qualified individuals to care for patients with dementia.
IOWA STATE
WebMD

Donating Bodies to Science Carries Risks and Benefits

March 25, 2022 -- It has become standard operating procedure that when you renew or obtain your driver’s license, you’re given the chance to sign on as an organ donor. Statistically, just over 50% of drivers sign on that dotted line, helping put a dent in the list of more than 100,000 people awaiting organ transplantation at any given time. The process is strictly regulated by the federal government, and the parties involved follow a specific set of rules every step of the way.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Sunnyside, NY
The Associated Press

United Health Foundation Invests in Indiana Nonprofit to Expand Access to Comprehensive Health Care for Rural and Low-Income Communities

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has awarded a $2 million, three-year grant to HealthNet Inc., a nonprofit health care provider serving Indiana, to expand access to primary and behavioral health care in Morgan and Monroe counties in Indiana, as well as high-poverty areas in Indianapolis.
CHARITIES
Kenosha News.com

Kenosha music educator Stanley Nosal to receive community service award

Stanley Nosal, a longtime music educator in Kenosha and former director of the Tremper High School orchestra will be the recipient of the 2022 American String Teachers Association Marvin J. Rabin Community Service award. Named after Marvin Rabin, founder of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra and a long-time music educator...
KENOSHA, WI
ABC6.com

Applications open for affordable housing opportunities with Habitat for Humanity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The South County Habitat for Humanity has announced they will be accepting applications for six affordable housing units. Three of these new units will be built in Hopkinton, the other three are pre-existing homes being renovated and located in Hopkinton and Westerly. The application portal will open...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Alzheimer#Charity#Arthur Gilbert Foundation#Family Caregiver Alliance#Scs#Care Nyc#Americans
uschamber.com

Employer Roadmap: Childcare Solutions for Working Parents

Working parents have long struggled to access the affordable, quality childcare that enables them to participate in the workforce, but COVID-19 has made things even worse. The resulting impact on our workforce and organizations of every size and sector is more acute than ever and, for employers, it’s affecting their bottom line.
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Society for Cardiovascular Angiography issues best practices for clinical proctoring of new technologies and techniques

Today, the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) released an official position statement aimed at providing recommendations to minimize the potential risks involved with medical proctoring. The document, "SCAI Position Statement on Best Practices for Clinical Proctoring of New Technologies and Techniques," was published today in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (JSCAI), the official scientific publication of SCAI.
HEALTH
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy