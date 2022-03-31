Sunnyside Community Services Wins National Award for Alzheimer’s Program

CareNYC program participants (Photo: Sunnyside Community Services )

Local nonprofit Sunnyside Community Services has won a national award for its Alzheimer’s program.

The organization was awarded the “Innovations in Alzheimer’s Caregiving Award” by The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation, Bader Philanthropies, Inc., and Family Caregiver Alliance last week.

The organization’s “Care NYC” program was one of three programs across the country to get the award. Each program received a $20,000 grant.

“We’re so honored that our program was recognized with the Innovations in Alzheimer’s Caregiving Award,” Judy Zangwill, Executive Director of SCS, said in a statement.

The Care NYC program provides caregivers with support and training to help them care for their loved ones who may be living with Alzheimer’s. It matches 1,400 caregivers annually to SCS staff members who provide a range of assistance.

The program offers education and caregiver skills, workshops, peer support groups, long-term care planning and more. It also pays special consideration to cultural, religious and linguistic differences among caregivers as well as family dynamics.

“Six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. They are often cared for by family members who need support and respite to give their loved ones the best care they can,” Zangwill said. “With services such as skills workshops and support groups, our Care NYC program aims to give caregivers the help they need.”