PREP ROUNDUP — Gracie Lewis pitched a complete game two-hitter to lead the Mosley softball team to a 7-2 victory over Chipley on Thursday night. Lewis allowed just two unearned runs and struck out seven batters while allowing just one walk to to pick up her fourth victory of the season. Lewis also had a hit, a walk, and scored two runs offensively.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO