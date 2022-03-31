ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Banned from Hunting for Eight Years After Illegally Harvesting Elk

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago

A Canadian man faces an eight-year hunting ban for illegally harvesting an elk in a no-hunt zone and then lying to authorities. Earlier this week, Marc Meyer of the Yukon territory pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal hunting and one count of making false statements, both under the territorial Wildlife Act. Meyer, 36, now faces $11,000 in fines and a massive multi-year ban for the illegal hunting.

According to the CBC , court documents reveal Meyer did possess a proper license for elk hunting in a specialty area called the exclusion zone. The zone is a large block of land in southern Yukon encircling two other zones called the core and buffer zones. Virtually all elk in the territory reside in these internal zones.

Elk hunting is not allowed in the core zone, while elk hunting in the buffer zone requires a different kind of permit. Meyer’s exclusion zone permit did not allow him hunting rights in either of the aforementioned internal zones.

Meyer, however, knowingly hunted cow elk in the core zone on both Sept. 30, 2020, and Oct. 11, 2021; and then twice wrote a false report claiming that the kills occurred in the exclusion zone. In 2021, he even took extra precautions to hide the illegal kill: field-butchering the elk; and then driving its skeleton and entrails 30 miles west into the exclusion zone. Meyer also dumped the elk’s remains to make it appear like he’d killed it there in the exclusion zone.

Meyer said he deeply regrets hunting the elk, which led to a massive fine and eight-year ban

Conservation officers opened a case against Meyer after receiving a tip about a potential illegal kill site. Once suspicions were confirmed, police obtained warrants to search Meyer’s home, vehicle and electronic device. They also conducted forensic analyses of Meyer’s guns and of DNA.

Meyer initially stuck with his original story, but eventually admitted to illegally killing the animal in the core zone. He also confessed to the 2020 illegal hunt during questioning.

Meyer’s defense attorney worked in concert with local authorities to prepare a joint submission for sentencing. They sought $3,500 fines for each illegal kill and a $4,000 fine for the false reporting. During sentencing, local courts emphasized the importance of trust and honesty in the territories. Conservation officers cannot possibly patrol every square inch of land there, so local authorities rely on good relationships with hunters to maintain the rules.

Addressing the court directly, Meyer, who lost his mining job as a result of the charges, said he deeply regretted his actions.

“Words can’t even describe how upset and mad I am at myself for what I’ve done,” he said, adding that the illegal elk hunting ban had “blown up” his career and ruined friendships. “Everything that I’m getting, I deserve.”

Meyer also had to forfeit his guns, elk meat, and truck as part of the punishment. The court said it will return the truck after he pays his $11,000 fine.

The post Man Banned from Hunting for Eight Years After Illegally Harvesting Elk appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Bull Elk Trips Over Fence, Dies From Broken Neck in Gruesome Video

For animal lovers, this recent video of an elk’s attempted parkour gone wrong is certainly not for you. The gruesome video shows an elk running to a fence as part of a large herd. They are all passing over a remote roadway. It’s unclear what had the woodland animal running so drastically. It could be another predator, could be that it heard some kind of human noise, or it was just an elk running free like elk do.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Sister Rushes to Her Defense, Absolutely Unleashes on Kentucky Senator

Country music legend Dolly Parton is a true American icon. Not only has the singer made music history and large contributions to women’s equality, but she’s also passionate about the children of our great country and uses her fame and influence to improve the education and care of young people across the United States. One of her most recent contributions is a program entitled the Imagination Library, “a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting#Hunted#Guns#Harvesting#Sentencing#Canadian#Cbc
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

North Carolina Man Survives Bite From One of the World’s Deadliest Snakes

An unnamed North Carolina man is out of the woods after treatments for a snake bite from one of the world’s deadliest vipers. The Gaboon viper, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is usually found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. But this Tar Heel State man got bit months ago while caring for the snake. Fortunately, the man had expert help nearby to save him from death.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

Mama Bear’s Reaction to Cub Left in Her Den at Cherokee National Forest Goes Viral

A tragic story regarding an orphaned bear at Cherokee National Forest finally has a happy ending that’s sure to warm your heart. Earlier this week, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) arrived at a scene when a car struck a sow in Cocke County. A passerby discovered that the bear actually had a cub when she heard the baby crying. So, she contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). Unfortunately, the mother bear passed away, but when ABR called TWRA, they had the perfect spot for the orphaned cub.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Outsider.com

Yosemite Set to Remove Homeowners From Property Surrounding the National Park

A few homeowners who live near Yosemite National Park are being forced to move this weekend without any kind of compensation. Residents of the El Portal Trailer Park found out back in December that their leases would be terminated by Yosemite National Park come March. Well, Outsiders, that deadline is here. The Park is not allowing anyone to live in their homes past 11:59 p.m. on March 13.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
OutThere Colorado

Man attacked by mountain lion on front porch of Colorado home

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, someone was attacked by a mountain lion in southwest Colorado's Montezuma County on February 27. Michael Warren, 47, was at his home in the area of Lebanon when he heard a "loud thud" on his front porch. The sound prompted his dogs to start barking aggressively and he decided to investigate, believing that the source of the sound was a fight between domestic cats.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Wife Dies: Country Music Fans Mourn Mary Jane Thomas’ Death

Following the news that Mary Jane Thomas passed away suddenly at the of 58, country fans mourn the loss of the wife of Hank Williams Jr. As previously reported, Hank Williams Jr.’s wife passed away earlier this year while in Jupiter, Florida. Although the cause of death has not been revealed at this time, TMZ speculates that there was an early indication that Thomas suffered a blood clot following a recent medical procedure. A spokesperson of the Jupiter, Florida police department did confirm that there was a call from the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thomas was taken to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
JUPITER, FL
Outsider.com

How Does ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Hide Her Accent?

When you watch Yellowstone, then you’re going to get a hefty dose of Kelly Reilly. She plays the wickedly wonderful Beth Dutton. As you might know, she’s the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, on the Western. Yellowstone allows the British-born actress to shine in that role. She does a good job of hiding that British accent when getting after Jamie or cuddling with Rip. How does she do it?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Three Legged Bear Spotted in Tennessee

A bear sighting in Tennessee isn’t the most unusual sighting. However, one with less than its usual four legs isn’t something you see every day. Though uncommon, according to Jody Williams at Help Asheville Bears, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen three-legged bears roaming the city. According to Williams, 36 three-legged bears have been spotted since 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

431K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy