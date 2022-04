While everyone that's nominated for an Oscar hopes to take home a golden trophy, only one lucky person gets to actually walk away with the prize — and the recognition. To soften the blow for anyone not lucky enough to have one of the year's standout performances, Distinctive Assets, the company that delivers swag bags to nominees at the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, American Music Awards, and more, is continuing its two-decade-long tradition of providing gift bags to nominees. This year, nominees in the Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director categories will receive the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO