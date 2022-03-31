ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft Profile: Ikem Ekwonu

By Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny team looking to beef up its offensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft should start with Ikem Ekwonu. A unanimous All-American last season, Ekwonu was named the ACC's best blocker (won the Jacobs Blocking Award) and is versatile enough to play either tackle or guard in the pros, and probably...

