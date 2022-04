Will North Carolina complete a magical run through the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament when it battles Kansas for a national championship on Monday night?. The 8-seed Tar Heels have reached the national championship game for the 12th time. This current run is more unexpected than any of the others. North Carolina (29-9) kept its season alive with a hard-fought 81-77 victory over archrival and 2-seed Duke in the Final Four. In a game that featured 12 ties and 18 lead changes, the Tar Heels took the lead for good on a pair of free throws from RJ Davis with 1:01 left. Caleb Love sealed the victory over the Blue Devils with a 3-pointer and three free throws in the final 25 seconds, part of his game-high 28 points. North Carolina prevailed after shooting 50 percent from the field in the second half and making seven 3-pointers after halftime.

KANSAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO