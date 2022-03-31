ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong Williams: Ginni Thomas Needs To ‘Lawyer Up’ | Russ Parr Exclusive

By The Russ Parr Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Otyf_0evNFg3O00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467QkE_0evNFg3O00

Source: Kirk Irwin / Getty

7+ hours of phone records reportedly are missing and a number of people, including former President Donald Trump are in hot water. Another person, Ginni Thomas , who is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows , urging him to “ stop the steal ” (the slogan used by many on the far-right to keep Trump in office). Key Democrats are asking Thomas to recuse himself from any Jan. 6th cases and some pushing for impeachment or resignation .

Conservative Talk Show Host Armstrong Williams returned to the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about the January 6th incident that showed the United States. Williams spoke about possible punishment or lack thereof for Trump and Ginni’s involvement, saying that Justice Thomas was shocked to find out that his wife had any involvement, needed to “Lawyer up “and about having her “her own agenda.”

