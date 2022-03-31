ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UK plc performed better than thought in the last quarter of 2021 with growth at 1.3% – as the 2020 Covid recession is revised down again to a 9.3% fall

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

UK plc performed slightly better than thought in the last quarter of 2021 - but is still slightly below pre-Covid levels.

Growth for October to December has been revised up from 1 per cent to 1.3 per cent, as the economy coped better with the Omicron wave than initially estimated.

GDP was still 0.1 per cent below its pre-pandemic level at the end of the period, although it is now expected to have crossed the threshold after a solid showing in January.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics has again marginally downgraded the scale of the 2020 recession due to the pandemic.

The economy is now thought to have shrunk by 9.3 per cent rather than 9.4 per cent. That still makes it the worst slump since 1921, but it was originally said to be the worst since the Great Frost in the 18th Century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elxfO_0evNFfAf00
Growth for October to December has been revised up from 1 per cent to 1.3 per cent, as the economy coped better with the Omicron wave than initially estimated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHcr5_0evNFfAf00
The Office for National Statistics has again marginally downgraded the scale of the 2020 recession due to the pandemic

Rishi 'viscerally hates the OBR for overstepping its role'

Rishi Sunak 'viscerally hates' the Treasury's watchdog for overstepping its role, it was claimed today.

The Chancellor is said to be furious that the OBR made 'policy judgments' when assessing his mini-Budget last week.

The announcements in the Spring Statement were largely overshawed by a warning from the independent body that living standards are set to fall 2.2 per cent this year - the biggest decline since records began in the 1950s.

It pointed out dramatic tax cuts unveiled by Mr Sunak would offset only a fraction of rises he previously announced.

One ally of Sunak questioned told the Times: 'They are right to make forecasts, as is their mandate, but normative policy judgments are a different thing.'

A senior government source reportedly said that the Chancellor 'absolutely viscerally hates the OBR'.

'He says it repeatedly. He hates the fact that the OBR can pass judgment on what he's doing and thinks it should be down to the elected politicians,' they added.

The Bank of England and Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) have forecast a hit to growth this year and next as the Ukraine crisis heightens the cost-of-living squeeze, with households and businesses expected to rein in their spending as prices soar.

In a sign of the impact of rocketing prices, the ONS data showed that household disposable income after inflation fell by 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter.

This meant Britons began dipping into the nest eggs they had built up during the pandemic lockdowns, with household savings falling to their lowest since the start of the pandemic.

The household savings ratio dropped to 6.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, down sharply on the 7.5 per cent seen in the previous three months.

The OBR warned last week that households will suffer the biggest fall in real incomes since records began in 1956 as it forecast inflation will peak at 8.7 per cent in October.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: 'GDP grew a little stronger than we first thought in the fourth quarter, meaning it is now only 0.1 per cent below its pre-pandemic level.

'Savings were at their lowest level since the start of the pandemic as household spending rose, mainly driven by rising prices.

'The underlying current account deficit halved, as UK-based businesses earned more income from abroad than foreign-based companies earned in the UK for the first time in a decade.'

The ONS found there was a rise in services output of 1.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, up from a first estimate of 1.2 per cent.

Output in the crucial sector is now 0.9 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK's FTSE 100 jumps ahead of Fed decision as miners, financials advance

March 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday as prospects of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and Chinese stimulus lifted investor sentiment globally, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan consumers' inflation expectations hit record high in March - survey

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japanese consumers' inflation expectations hit a record high in March, a government survey showed on Wednesday, as people's perceptions of future price moves were affected by surging energy and food costs blamed on the Ukraine crisis. While heightening inflation expectations could help the Bank of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Footwear News

Consumer Spending Slows in February as Inflation Continues to Rise

Click here to read the full article. Consumer spending increased in February but at a slower pace than expected amid rising inflation. According to new data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, consumer spending increased 0.2% last month to $34.9 billion. Adjusted for inflation, however, spending fell by 0.4%. Data for January was revised higher to show outlays rebounding 2.7% instead of 2.1% as previously reported. The slight increase in spending last month reflected an increase of $93.8 billion in spending for services that was partly offset by a $58.9 billion decrease in spending for goods. Within services, the largest contributor...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Economic Statistics#Pre Covid#Omicron#Obr#Treasury#Times
The Independent

Deltacron and Stealth Omicron differences explained as Covid infections in UK surge again

Hopes that the pandemic was over may have been premature if the latest Covid figures are anything to go by.Overall coronavirus cases in the UK continue to rise, with more than 170,000 new cases reported on March 14 alone. New Covid-19 sub-variants are believed to be behind a global surge that has resulted in China’s first deaths in a year, record numbers of infections in South Korea, a 14 per cent jump in cases in Africa and, here in the UK, rising hospital numbers.Deltacron and Stealth Omicron are two strains that appear to be ushering in yet another new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Consumer credit borrowing grows at fastest annual pace in two years

Households leaned on their credit cards for support in February as consumer credit borrowing grew at the fastest annual pace in two years.The annual growth rate for all consumer credit accelerated to 4.4% in February, up from 3.2% in January, according to Bank of England figures.This was the highest annual growth rate since February 2020 – the month before the first UK coronavirus lockdown started.Consumer credit includes forms of borrowing such as credit cards, overdrafts, personal loans and car dealership finance.Within the 4.4% annual increase, borrowing using credit cards increased by 9.4%.More and more, what we are seeing is that...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
PLC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

Stocks Slide, Oil Rises As Germany Slashes Growth Outlook

World stock markets struggled Wednesday after strong gains during the previous session, as Russia downplayed hopes of a breakthrough in peace talks with Ukraine, Germany's growth outlook darkened and oil prices rose. Germany was the main eurozone laggard, with the DAX index ending the session down 1.5 percent after Berlin...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - (March 30 story, corrects to add dropped word from company name in the 13th paragraph) The dollar dropped to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday as optimism over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine faded and investors' attention shifted to economic data and interest rate expectations.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's surging jobs markets shows signs of stabilisation - REC

LONDON (Reuters) - A surge in demand for workers in Britain is showing some signs of stabilising, according to a survey published on Friday that may provide some comfort to the Bank of England as it worries about the risk of long-term inflation pressure. The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sodexo reduces growth guidance as uncertainties weigh

April 1 (Reuters) - French catering and food services group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) on Friday lowered expectations for full-year organic revenue growth, citing the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukraine conflict and closure of COVID-19 testing centres in the United Kingdom. The Paris-based company now expects organic revenue growth around the bottom of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Economy sees stronger rebound in fourth quarter, but consumer spending falters

The UK economy grew at a faster pace than first thought in the final three months of 2021 despite the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said economic growth accelerated to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of the year, compared with the initial estimate of 1%.It marked a bounceback on downwardly revised growth of 0.9% in the third quarter of last year.But the Bank of England and Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) have forecast a hit to growth this year and next as the Ukraine crisis heightens the cost-of-living squeeze, with households...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nickel Falls 12% to Hit Limit Down Again on London Metal Exchange

LONDON — The benchmark three-month nickel contract fell 12% on Friday morning to hit a new trading limit, as heavy selling continued on international metal markets. The price hit $36,915 a metric ton as it opened for trade, according to Refinitiv data. The 145-year-old exchange, which still has some open outcry trading, has had a wild two weeks with price surges, technical glitches and trading suspensions.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy