UK plc performed better than thought in the last quarter of 2021 with growth at 1.3% – as the 2020 Covid recession is revised down again to a 9.3% fall

UK plc performed slightly better than thought in the last quarter of 2021 - but is still slightly below pre-Covid levels.

Growth for October to December has been revised up from 1 per cent to 1.3 per cent, as the economy coped better with the Omicron wave than initially estimated.

GDP was still 0.1 per cent below its pre-pandemic level at the end of the period, although it is now expected to have crossed the threshold after a solid showing in January.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics has again marginally downgraded the scale of the 2020 recession due to the pandemic.

The economy is now thought to have shrunk by 9.3 per cent rather than 9.4 per cent. That still makes it the worst slump since 1921, but it was originally said to be the worst since the Great Frost in the 18th Century.

Rishi 'viscerally hates the OBR for overstepping its role'

Rishi Sunak 'viscerally hates' the Treasury's watchdog for overstepping its role, it was claimed today.

The Chancellor is said to be furious that the OBR made 'policy judgments' when assessing his mini-Budget last week.

The announcements in the Spring Statement were largely overshawed by a warning from the independent body that living standards are set to fall 2.2 per cent this year - the biggest decline since records began in the 1950s.

It pointed out dramatic tax cuts unveiled by Mr Sunak would offset only a fraction of rises he previously announced.

One ally of Sunak questioned told the Times: 'They are right to make forecasts, as is their mandate, but normative policy judgments are a different thing.'

A senior government source reportedly said that the Chancellor 'absolutely viscerally hates the OBR'.

'He says it repeatedly. He hates the fact that the OBR can pass judgment on what he's doing and thinks it should be down to the elected politicians,' they added.

The Bank of England and Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) have forecast a hit to growth this year and next as the Ukraine crisis heightens the cost-of-living squeeze, with households and businesses expected to rein in their spending as prices soar.

In a sign of the impact of rocketing prices, the ONS data showed that household disposable income after inflation fell by 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter.

This meant Britons began dipping into the nest eggs they had built up during the pandemic lockdowns, with household savings falling to their lowest since the start of the pandemic.

The household savings ratio dropped to 6.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, down sharply on the 7.5 per cent seen in the previous three months.

The OBR warned last week that households will suffer the biggest fall in real incomes since records began in 1956 as it forecast inflation will peak at 8.7 per cent in October.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: 'GDP grew a little stronger than we first thought in the fourth quarter, meaning it is now only 0.1 per cent below its pre-pandemic level.

'Savings were at their lowest level since the start of the pandemic as household spending rose, mainly driven by rising prices.

'The underlying current account deficit halved, as UK-based businesses earned more income from abroad than foreign-based companies earned in the UK for the first time in a decade.'

The ONS found there was a rise in services output of 1.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, up from a first estimate of 1.2 per cent.

Output in the crucial sector is now 0.9 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.