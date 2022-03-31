Brandi Cyrus dons purple bralette and jeans while joining Jamie Chung and JoJo Fletcher at Cupshe's LA pop-up launch in Hollywood

The apparel company Cupshe hosted its Los Angeles pop up launch event in Hollywood on Wednesday.

To help bring attention to the the brand's event, a number of high profile ladies were on hand to strike a few poses in some of items from its collection.

The VIP guest list included the likes of reality star turned actress Jamie Chung, actress and DJ Brandi Cyrus and real estate developer and reality star JoJo Fletcher, among others.

Chung, 38, could be seen modeling a green, orange and red-patterned dress that hugged her figure, with a slit on the right to allow a more leggy display.

The actress added a pair of green strappy heels to the ensemble that were a perfect match for the stylish number.

Chung, who first gained notoriety by appearing on the MTV series The Real World San Diego in 2004, completed her overall look by having her brown locks styled long, straight and sleek, and with a part in the middle.

Having made the shift to acting, the Northern California native has built a resume that includes roles in such films as Grown Ups (2010), Hangover Part II (2011), Sucker Punch (2011), The Hangover Part III (2013) and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

Most recently she starred in the heist action film The Misfits (2021), alongside the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, Tim Roth and Nick Cannon.

Working it: Chung, 38, could be seen modeling a green, orange and red-patterned dress that hugged her figure, with a slit on the right to allow a more leggy display

Brandi Cyrus, 34, slipped into one of the clothing company's lavender bikini tops, which was paired up with old frayed blue jeans and sneakers

Famous family: Cyrus is the older sister to siblings Miley, Noah, Braison, Trace and Christopher

Brandi Cyrus, who's the older sister to Cyrus sibling Miley, Noah, Braison, Trace and Christopher, slipped into one fo the clothing company's lavender bikini tops, which was paired up with old frayed blue jeans.

She covered up with an orange and purple shirt that she left unbuttoned to keep the focus on her fit figure, and added a pair of white Nike sneakers to the outfit.

Her blonde tresses were styled long and flowing well past her shoulders with plenty of soft waves and a center part.

Fletcher, 31, slipped into an emerald green Cupshe minidress that fell to the mid-thigh

Reality star: The Dallas, Texas native is best known appearing on the 20th season of ABC reality competition show and the 12th season of The Bachelorette in 2016

Fletcher, 31, slipped her figure into an emerald green Cupshe minidress that fell to about mid-thigh, and came complete with spaghetti straps and string along the right bottom that tied together.

She also donned a pair of black string heels that wound up a couple of inches above her ankle.

The Dallas, Texas native, who's best known as being part of The Bachelor Nation, appearing on the 20th season of ABC reality competition show and the 12th season of The Bachelorette in 2016, pulled her bond tresses into a stylish bun, with the exception of strands of hair around the frame of her face.

Youthful edge: Tammy Kay Ly, 26, was the picture of cool in black leather pants and an orange cropped top and pointed boots

Some of the other ladies to strike a pose at the pop up event were Tammy Kay Ly, who was the star of the 24th season of The Bachelor in 2020.

She opted for a youthful ensemble in black leather pants with an orange cropped spaghetti strap top and black pointed boots.

The reality star, who also appeared in the season seven of Bachelor In Paradise, styled her dark locks, sleek and straight and with a part in the middle.

Soft and girlie: Heather Martin, 26, was the picture of summer fashion in a soft yellow minidress that wrapped around in the front and paired with white heels

Another Bachelor Nation alum, Heather Martin, was the picture of summer fashion in a soft yellow minidress that wrapped around in the front.

With her blonde hair falling down over her right shoulder with plenty of natural curls, Martin flashed a beaming smile while wearing white open-toe heels.

Plus-size model Tabria Majors also made a stop to the event, decked out in pinkish leggings that hugged her figure and a stylish floral cropped top.

She rounded out her look by pulling her dark locks back into a tight ponytail.

Tabria Majors, 32, was decked out in pinkish leggings and a stylish floral cropped top.

Founded in 2015 by former Alibaba CEO David Wei, Cupshe has long balanced sales on its own direct-to-consumer brand site and app with sales on Amazon.

The company sells everything from 'swimsuits to cover up using patterns, textures and quality fabrics that get you from beach to brunch effortlessly,' according to its website.

'We're committed to staying true to our roots in our mission to empower women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, stylish, and affordable swimwear.'