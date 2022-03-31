ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

AJ Crimson ‘dead at 27’: Popular makeup artist ‘passes away’ as friends pay tribute to his ‘legacy’

By Mollie Mansfield
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A POPULAR makeup artist has reportedly passed away at age 27, his friends revealed while paying tribute to his "legacy."

AJ Crimson was best known as an accomplished makeup artist and beauty and lifestyle expert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWE7E_0evNF9Cm00
AJ Crimson has passed away Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SaSt_0evNF9Cm00
AJ founded his own cosmetic brand in 2012 before launching a luxury range in 2013 Credit: instagram/ajcrimson

His friends quickly rushed to social media to pay tribute to the artist, and share anecdotes of their time together.

" A J • C R I M S O N Wow! My brother in beauty, this seems completely unreal. I can’t even believe I’m typing this," one friend wrote.

"The legacy that you’ve carefully created and left will live on forever. You have inspired me and so many others who look just like us.

"Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Rest Well Dear AJ Crimson."

Beauty experience, The Makeup Show, wrote: "A bright light has gone out. We just spoke today about his keynote for @themakeupshow NYC

"@ajcrimson you made this makeup family, industry and world a better place with your talent and authenticity. It will never be the same."

The famous entrepreneur established himself as one of the most trusted names in the industry thanks to his high-quality work.

AJ's reputation led to his products being the first choice for artists such as Christina Milian, Brandy, Raven-Symone, and Missy Elliot.

The Hunger Games and Power are just some examples of when the big-screen has used AJ's makeup skills.

His work was also featured in hit magazines Vogue, Glamour and Marie Claire.

In 2012, the star founded his own cosmetic company named AJ Crimson Beauty.

He launched the official range in early 2013 and opened his first boutique in Los Angeles in 2017.

AJ’s cosmetics include foundation and lip colors for ladies of all ethnicities and complexion tones.

He promoted many of his luxury creations as vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

AJ's company runs services including foundation matching as well as 30 or more other specialist classes.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Beauty Industry Legend AJ Crimson Passes Away

We will forever remember him for his kind spirit and lasting impact. Yesterday evening, the unfortunate news of AJ Crimson passing away surfaced across social media timelines. Crimson was a celebrity makeup artist, beauty expert, and the founder of AJ Crimson Beauty. He was one of the first makeup artists in the beauty industry that understood how to properly enhance the beauty for all shades of women. Crimson’s clients included stars like Lauren London, Missy Elliot, Regina King, Brandy, Angela Bassett and many more. Women across the world knew it was an honor to sit in Crimson’s chair. He made his magic touch accessible to everyone through his beauty line, AJ Crimson Beauty, which offers makeup and tools to complete a full face. His lipsticks in particular were known to be the best shades on the market for Black women.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Milian
Person
Missy Elliot
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Diana Ross Had 2 ‘Baby Loves’ in Her Life! Meet Ex-Husbands Robert Ellis Silberstein and Arne Naess Jr.

Icon Diana Ross has learned a thing or two about love. In 1971, she married her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein, just one year after she released her first self-titled studio album, Diana Ross. However, their romance didn’t last long because they got divorced in 1977. After they split up, the “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” musician went on to marry businessman Arne Naess Jr. in 1985. Their marriage lasted longer, but they ultimately separated 15 years later in 2000.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Makeup Artist#Brandy Raven Symone#Vogue
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
372K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy