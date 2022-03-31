AJ Crimson ‘dead at 27’: Popular makeup artist ‘passes away’ as friends pay tribute to his ‘legacy’

A POPULAR makeup artist has reportedly passed away at age 27, his friends revealed while paying tribute to his "legacy."

AJ Crimson was best known as an accomplished makeup artist and beauty and lifestyle expert.

AJ Crimson has passed away Credit: Getty

AJ founded his own cosmetic brand in 2012 before launching a luxury range in 2013 Credit: instagram/ajcrimson

His friends quickly rushed to social media to pay tribute to the artist, and share anecdotes of their time together.

" A J • C R I M S O N Wow! My brother in beauty, this seems completely unreal. I can’t even believe I’m typing this," one friend wrote.

"The legacy that you’ve carefully created and left will live on forever. You have inspired me and so many others who look just like us.

"Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Rest Well Dear AJ Crimson."

Beauty experience, The Makeup Show, wrote: "A bright light has gone out. We just spoke today about his keynote for @themakeupshow NYC

"@ajcrimson you made this makeup family, industry and world a better place with your talent and authenticity. It will never be the same."

The famous entrepreneur established himself as one of the most trusted names in the industry thanks to his high-quality work.

AJ's reputation led to his products being the first choice for artists such as Christina Milian, Brandy, Raven-Symone, and Missy Elliot.

The Hunger Games and Power are just some examples of when the big-screen has used AJ's makeup skills.

His work was also featured in hit magazines Vogue, Glamour and Marie Claire.

In 2012, the star founded his own cosmetic company named AJ Crimson Beauty.

He launched the official range in early 2013 and opened his first boutique in Los Angeles in 2017.

AJ’s cosmetics include foundation and lip colors for ladies of all ethnicities and complexion tones.

He promoted many of his luxury creations as vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

AJ's company runs services including foundation matching as well as 30 or more other specialist classes.

