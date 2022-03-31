ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

How is April Fool’s Day celebrated around the world?

By Molly Mulshine
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHORU_0evNEzTK00

JOKESTERS, start honing your hoaxes - everyone else, stay vigilant.

It's prank or be pranked when April Fool's Day rolls around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saU4V_0evNEzTK00
Social media star StraightDropLace posed as The Joker in Miami Beach, Florida just before April Fool's Day 2022. (Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com)

How is April Fool's Day celebrated around the world?

April Fool's Day falls on the first day of the fourth month of the year.

While the time is always ripe for practical jokes, April 1 is the official holiday of elaborate clownery.

It is unknown where April Fool's Day originated but it's celebrated all over the world.

Co-workers, friends and romantic partners engage in practical jokes on this day.

The ideas are endless, even via text message.

Some daring parents might even choose to prank their kids by, for example, serving mashed potatoes under the guise of ice cream.

Sometimes media outlets get in on the fun.

The BBC's Panorama pranked thousands by claiming Swiss farmers were harvesting spaghetti from plants in 1957.

And Brits went ballistic when the BBC put out a bulletin saying Big Ben was going digital in 1980.

Not all pranks are appreciated.

K-pop star Jaejoong learned this the hard way when his phony coronavirus claim on April 1, 2020 earned him the internet's ire.

Most pranks, however, are all in good fun.

Here's how various countries put their own spin on April Fool's Day.

England

English office-mates might compete for who ends the morning with the designation "April fool."

The first person to be pranked all day earns the title.

They can only lose their lowly status by playing a joke on someone else.

That person becomes the next "April fool," and so on.

These pranks are wrapped up by noon.

Anyone who tries to pull a fast one on their peers in the p.m. hours is branded a fool for life.

Scotland

April 1 is also known as Gowk Day in Scotland.

Gowk comes from the Scots word for cuckoo - birds which begin to appear in spring.

The day involves sending unwitting victims on "fools' errands".

Ireland

Irish April Fool's jokes often include passing a letter around that simply reads "send the fool further".

The recipient of the letter pretends it contains very grave information, and urges someone to pass it along to the next fool.

Greece

The Greek tradition adds an incentive to pranking.

If you successfully fool someone, you might have good luck until next April.

Poland

April Fool's Day is known as Prima Aprilis in Poland.

People are known to lie all day long.

It's said that you shouldn't trust anything a Polish person says on April 1.

You might even want to employ a food taster for anything edible or potable handed to you by a third party.

Portugal

The Portuguese celebrate their version of April Fool's Day on the Sunday and Monday before lent.

Their trademark prank is to throw flour on people.

France, Belgium and Italy

French, Belgian and Italian pranksters have the same fishy favourite joke on April 1.

The day is known as "Poisson d'Avril" in French and "Pesce d'Aprile" in Italian - a.k.a. "Fish of April".

The mischievous in both countries will slap a picture of a fish on the back of a schoolmate or colleague's back.

Brazil

Brazilians call April 1 "the Day of the Lie".

Similar to the Polish, they test how many mistruths they can get away with all day long.

Pranks also abound.

Iran

Iranian April Fool's Day takes place 13 days after Persian new year.

The holiday is known as Sizdah Be-dar and may be the oldest such holiday in existence: it's said to date back to the sixth century BC.

Iranians tend to spend the day outside having fun.

They might even engage in a few jump scares.

Is April Fool's Day celebrated in the USA?

Americans don't stop the April Fool's Day celebrations at noon.

They keep the pranks going all day, from home to school or work and back again.

In recent years, media outlets have gotten in on the fun.

NPR pulled a fast one on its Facebook followers by posting a link with the title, "Why Doesn't America Read Anymore?"

Irate commenters responded that they did, in fact, read.

But if they had clicked the link, they would have immediately read that it was an April Fool's joke.

Fast food giant Taco Bell ran ads in 1996 stating it had bought famous historic landmark the Liberty Bell.

As the hoax gained steam, America's National Parks Service held an emergency press conference to insist it wasn't true.

Pay special attention to California-based Google each year.

The search beast is known for launching fake products on April 1.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The US Sun
The US Sun

372K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

116M+

Views

Follow The US Sun and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The Independent

In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across the world, with massive crowds joining events across Ireland.Cities, towns and villages across the country are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions hit celebrations in recent years.People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Ireland’s capital, Dublin. Read More Mariupol theatre bombing ‘war crime’, says British envoy - follow liveWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of UkraineFuel price hikes risk sending UK into ‘de facto lockdown’, Tory warns ministersDWP job cuts mean workers are being ‘abandoned’, says unionTo The Manor Born star Peter Bowles dies aged 85
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Fool#Hoaxes#Parade#Jokesters#Panorama#Swiss#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Google
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
372K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy