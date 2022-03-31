ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

City of Erie Drops Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Employees and Visitors

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective immediately, the City of Erie is dropping its mask mandate for all vaccinated employees and visitors, in compliance with the Erie County Health Department’s recently released policy of personal preference masking for vaccinated individuals. “We are happy that...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 1

#City Hall#Masking#Covid

