City of Erie Drops Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Employees and Visitors

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced on Monday that their mask mandate and COVID-19 vaccine rules will be dissolved at the end of the month. (credit: CBS) Starting on March 28, COVID vaccination or proof of a negative test will no longer be required to attend an indoor event at any of the venues in the complex in downtown Denver. COVID Policy UpdateIn accordance with local, state and federal recommendations, as of Monday, March 28, 2022 the DCPA will no longer require proof of COVID vaccination, negative tests or masks to attend indoor seated performances. READ MORE: https://t.co/aXaqmclkTc pic.twitter.com/xe23Yttzi6 — Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) (@DenverCenter) March 14, 2022 “This decision has been made in response to low positivity levels and with guidance from local, state and federal officials,” DCPA officials wrote in a statement on their website. “The DCPA will continually monitor CDC, state and local health requirements and make adjustments, as necessary. Individual touring productions may have their own health and safety requirements.” The rules also affect the Colorado Ballet and Colorado symphony performances.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 DAYS AGO