COLUMBIA - Two Columbia Boy Scouts will be honored by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society this September after they saved a woman from floodwaters last June. Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet will be the recipients of the Young Hero award from the society. The two were selected following a national search for individuals and an organization whose service or act of heroism greatly distinguished themselves, a news release said.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO