NBA

Pacers' Justin Anderson: Continues firing away

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Anderson recorded 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
FOX Sports

Purdue's Trevion Williams says he'll declare for NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue's Trevion Williams has announced he will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft. Williams could have played for the Boilermakers next season with the NCAA's pandemic eligibility exemption. “What a ride this has been," Williams is the second Purdue player to...
NBA
CBS Sports

Duke vs. North Carolina prediction, line, odds: 2022 NCAA Tournament picks, Final Four bets from proven model

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-6) clash in the 2022 Final Four on Saturday. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski looks to advance to the title game in his last season coaching the program. This will be the first time these two universities square off in the NCAA Tournament. These teams split the season series 1-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WISH-TV

Future Purdue Boilermaker Braden Smith

On this episode, Charlie connects with future Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith who just capped off an electrifying postseason run with Westfield High School's first ever boys basketball sectional championship. Despite missing time due to a foot injury that dated back to the start of his junior season, Smith returned to the Shamrocks lineup and led the team through the Class 4A IHSAA playoffs. The senior guard started his postseason run with a trio of scoring performances of 28, 22, and 22 points in consecutive outings. On this episode Smith dishes on his daily workout routine, the story behind elite ballhandling and three-point shooting skills, and the message Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter already cemented in the back of his mind. Thank you for listening and good luck to Braden Smith!
WESTFIELD, IN
State
Indiana State
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports 2021-22 college basketball awards: Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe is our Player of the Year

What a great season we've had. Go and take a look at our All-America teams, and when you see who made the list, it's easy to argue that this season was as deep from a star perspective as almost any men's college basketball has had over the previous decade. Because of that, we had a pretty compelling race for CBS Sports 2021-22 Player of the Year, and an even better chase for Coach of the Year. Even Freshman of the Year was a strong three-way push between Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX Sports

Purdue's Jaden Ivey announces he's entering NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue's Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility. “This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey,”. Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
WTHR

Butler University, men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan part ways after 5 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University and men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan have parted ways after five seasons, the university announced Friday. “After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” Barry Collier, Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Bill Self reveals whether or not he has any superstitions, pregame routines

Whether it’s LeBron James‘ powder, Stephen Curry‘s trick shots, or any of basketball’s famous and most favorite pregame rituals are something fans arrive to their seats early just to witness. Kansas Jayhawks fans won’t get to see that from head coach Bill Self Saturday night ahead of the Final Four — mostly because he doesn’t have a set routine.
BASKETBALL
fantasypros.com

Killian Hayes scores career-high 26 in expanded role

Killian Hayes recorded 26 points (12-25 FG, 2-9 3PT), seven rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and two blocks in 40 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder. Hayes got the start Friday with Cory Joseph inactive. Also, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, and Isaiah Stewart did not play after the first quarter due to the back-to-back situation and injury concerns. These circumstances allowed the guard to see an abnormal 40 minutes. However, If Joseph remains out, Hayes could provide some value when the Pistons visit the Pacers on Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Lackluster results this spring

Nunez has hit .188 with a run and seven strikeouts across seven Cactus League appearances this spring. Nunez has hit below .200 in each of the last two seasons, and he isn't faring any better in camp ahead of the 2022 campaign. The 27-year-old should split time with Elias Diaz behind the dish this year and isn't a very strong fantasy option even though he gets to play his home games at Coors Field.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
WNDU

ND Women’s Hoops: Brunelle, Peoples, Prohaska enter transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Junior forward Sam Brunelle, junior guard Anaya Peoples, and senior guard Abby Prohaska all made their announcements on Twitter on Wednesday. Brunelle, who was Notre Dame’s leader off the bench, will have...
NOTRE DAME, IN
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
WEHT/WTVW

Mater Dei looking to end sectional drought

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Mater Dei is one of the best 2A baseball programs in southern Indiana. The Wildcats have 12 sectional championships, but haven’t won a title since 2014. “That’s our goal every year to compete for city and conference, and then work toward sectional,” says head coach Steve Ricketts. “We have had some success […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

