Mom reveals clever trick to keep babies entertained & all you need is a Ziploc bag

By Esmeralda Baez
The US Sun
 1 day ago

SOMETIMES babies need more than just the typical ring stacking toy in order to stay busy.

Lucky for you, a Canadian mom revealed three different tricks that can safely keep your little one entertained – all you need is a Ziploc bag.

Mary Jo Bernard shared three sensory activities that can keep your baby entertained Credit: TikTok
The savvy mom revealed all you needed for the first activity was a plastic bag Credit: TikTok

FROZEN PEA BAG

In the clip, Mary Jo Bernard suggested filling up a plastic bag with frozen green peas and a few cups of water.

Once the bag is tightly sealed and ready to go, set the bag flat on the ground.

Then just simply tape down all four sides of the bag to the floor so the baby can explore the peas throughout the bag without constantly moving it.

BABY JUMPER

Instead of how you'd normally use a baby jumper, for this second activity, get ahold of a large enough bin so the baby can move around in.

Then just fill up the plastic container with a little bit of water.

Once the baby is in the jumper, set the bin on a towel and slide it right underneath the child so they can play splash the water around with their toes.

WATER BIN

Lastly, Bernard recommended using the large plastic bin as a water toy tank.

For this, just fill up the container halfway with water. Then just simply toss in a couple of the child's favorite water toys.

But before giving the baby access to the tank, be sure to set a towel underneath the bin for any water spillage.

Regardless of the sensory activity, the baby expert noted: "I wish it could go without saying- ALWAYS supervise play like this 100 percent of the time.

"And don’t use jumpers if you don’t agree with their use."

Fellow parents appreciated Bernard's advice and added a couple of tips of their own

One user advised: "Jumpers are safe for most babies.

"But the recommendation is generally to keep them in it for 15 minutes or less at a time."

A second wrote: "All are great ideas, except for the third activity. Not everyone knows a child can drown in a small amount of water."

"I love the pea ideas," admitted a third.

Now for kid's a little bit older, another savvy mom recommended five crafty activities that can keep your children entertained for hours.

When the baby is on a jumper, the baby expert suggested adding a water bin Credit: TikTok
The large plastic bin can also be used as a water tank for the child's toys Credit: TikTok
Regardless of the activity, the child must always be supervised Credit: TikTok

