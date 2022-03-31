PERRY CREEK BRIDGE CLOSED AFTER FIRE

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO