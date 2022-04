Donovan Mitchell chipped in 29 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one steal, and one turnover in Thursday's victory versus the Lakers. Mitchell kept the momentum going, and was able to knock down four treys after missing all four attempts from beyond the arc against the Clippers on Tuesday night. In addition, his lone turnover accounted for his least in a contest since February 9th versus the Warriors. Mitchell will look to stay hot against that very team on Saturday evening.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO