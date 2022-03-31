Twitter blocks MILLIONS of iPhone owners forever in shock update – are you affected?

TWITTER's mobile app has abruptly stopped working on some iPhone devices, blocking millions of users.

The popular social media app recently updated its system requirements to only accommodate iPhone devices capable of running on iOS 14 or later, according to a new report by 9to5mac.

That means anyone with an iPhone 6 model or older can no longer use the Twitter app on their device.

Both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus came out in 2014 but were discontinued by Apple in 2016.

However, many people still use both models, which remain two of the best-selling smartphones of all time – more than 222.4 million units were sold worldwide.

This was quickly confirmed as numerous iPhone 6 users took to social media to express their dismay.

Some reports claimed that users could not see their timelines, replies, or threads.

"So the reason why I can't see my tweets and replies is that Twitter doesn’t support iPhone 6 anymore :( it needs to be updated to iOS 13 or iOS 14 for it to work," one user said.

For other Twitter users, however, the service did not even work on their phone's web browser.

"Unfortunately, I have iPhone 6 and can’t upgrade to iOS that will support the latest version of the Twitter app," a second user noted.

"I’m also getting the same message using web Twitter on my phone. Can’t read threads or replies. So yes, Twitter’s fairly useless for me now," they added.

What can you do?

If you have an iPhone 5 or 6, then at this point, it does not seem like you have many options, except for getting a newer phone model.

Upgrading to a new iPhone SE 2022 is one budget-friendly option for you.

And if you don't want to do that, then your best bet is to use Twitter through its website on a desktop.

However, if your iPhone currently runs on iOS 13, then you have the option of updating your device to iOS 15.

All devices running on iOS 13 have the capability to update to the latest version of iOS, which will gain you access to Twitter, according to 9to5mac.

