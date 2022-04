The autocomplete function for Bing, Microsoft’s search engine, has been banned in China.The suspension, which will last for one week, was first noticed by users on Saturday amidst an ongoing crackdown on technology companies by the Chinese government, Reuters reports."Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respecting the rule of law and users’ right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site. While China has its own thriving technology industry, its stringent limits mean that many giants in the West – such as Google, and its subsidiaries – are absent. Google has been blocked in...

