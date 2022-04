Although being eco-friendly seems to be a Hollywood "trend" these days, singer-songwriter Carole King has evidently been advocating for the environment for decades now. After moving from New York to Idaho in 1977, the "You've Got A Friend" singer became heavily involved in standing up for various environmental issues. And now, the 80-year-old New York native is urging Congress to impose stricter regulations on the logging industry on Capitol Hill.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO