ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Best and Biggest Gadgets of March 2022

By Tucker Bowe
Gear Patrol
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't know about you, but March seemed like an especially long month — Apple's big event, which took place on March 7th, seems like ages ago. And looking back, a lot of cool new products were announced. There were a bunch of new Dolby Atmos soundbars, various new MagSafe accessories,...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Grab a Discounted Tablet in Amazon's Fire Sale

Whether you're reading at the beach, video chatting on vacation, or streaming videos in bed, Amazon's Fire tablet deal has something for everyone. The Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Plus are all on sale for up to $45 off the retail price. Released in 2019, the...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Samsung teases next Galaxy A Series phones - and your wallet is already smiling

The time has come for the often-talked about if not eagerly-anticipated update to Samsung's mid-range phones: the Galaxy A Series. On Sunday, the South Korean tech giant sent out invitations to an online-only product event and launch, set for Thursday, March 17, at 10 AM ET. If there was any lingering doubt that Samsung's next event would address its more affordable handset line, the invite, which features a grid of multi-colored and cheerful "A"s, removes that.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Brings Big Bargains on Laptops, TVs, Tablets and More

Spring is almost here, making it the perfect time to breathe fresh life into your home with updated technology. Best Buy's latest 3-day sale features price cuts on a ton of top tech across the store. Find big savings on everything from laptops to TVs, small appliances, tablets, headphones and more. You can shop the entire selection of deals at Best Buy. Take advantage of these deals while they last -- this sale ends Sunday, March 20.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Wireless Speakers#Gadgets#Apple Products#Dolby Atmos#Sonos#Popsocket#Usb#Home#Bowers Wilkins#Bose Smart Soundbar
Digital Trends

Lenovo Laptop deals — flash sale on must-have models now on

Lenovo has made a lot of waves in the laptop industry in the past couple of years, with a range of great devices from Chromebooks to gaming laptops. If you’ve wanted to pick one up for a while but have been shying away because of their price, you’re in luck. Lenovo has a flash sale on several of their best models, with up to several hundred dollars in savings.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Central

Amazon is having an epic sale on Samsung Galaxy phones, including the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, but you'll need to act fast

If you've been waiting for a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it looks like Amazon might have you covered. For the rest of the day, the online retailer is selling those and a wide variety of other Samsung Galaxy devices at a pretty hefty discount. For the aforementioned Fold 3, you're looking at 22% off (savings of $400) while the Flip 3 is selling at a 15% discount. Other devices in the sales roundup include the Galaxy S21 FE and the S20 FE, the latter of which is selling for a whopping 36% off.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Shopping
pocketnow.com

You can now buy refurbished iPhone 12 & 12 Pro from the Apple store

After almost six months of the iPhone 13's introduction, Apple today started selling refurbished versions of its last-gen flagships, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, on its Apple online store. These units are Certified Refurbished from Apple and the company offers a warranty on these units. Moreover, you can save up to $180 by buying the refurbished iPhone 12 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The Galaxy A53 is the first mid-range Samsung phone with 5G

Almost a year after Samsung revealed the Galaxy A52 (and the rest of the 2021 Galaxy A family), the company is back with even more phones. While the foldables and the Galaxy S22 line might grab the headlines and raise the bar for specs, the Galaxy A phones have been a commercial success, combining decent specifications with large screens, complicated camera arrays and Samsung’s premium aesthetic.
CELL PHONES
CNET

JBL Flip 6 Review: One Powerful Little Bluetooth Speaker

While the latest Flip portable speaker, the JBL Flip 6, doesn't look much different from the Flip 5 on the outside, it continues JBL's tradition of making small tweaks and improvements over previous models. In the case of the Flip 6, that means improved sound quality, thanks to the two-way driver (a woofer and tweeter) and dual passive radiators that help it deliver much deeper bass than you might think. Its only real downside is that it's a little pricey at $130 (£130, AU$210). That said, the Flip 6 is one of the best designed and best sounding mini Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Hey, Google, Stop Recording Those Embarrassing Searches: How to Delete Your Voice History

People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since made a change, requiring you to opt in to having voice searches recorded in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
SHOPPING
Laredo Morning Times

The Best Samsung Soundbars to Buy Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. A soundbar is one of the first steps you can take towards enhancing your movie streaming experience from home. But with dozens of models and brands all touting advanced technology and features, it can be hard to decipher which ones are really worth the price.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

One of Jabra's best AirPods Pro rivals is on sale at its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Despite its vast experience in the audio industry and very diverse portfolio of both high-end and low-cost true wireless earbuds, Jabra is still not among the major players of a fast-growing global market easily dominated by Apple.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

The best smart home apps for your Android phone

Smart speakers are one of the most convenient ways to interact with IoT devices, especially if you're busy cooking or are far from your phone. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant work with many devices and allow you to control them all without worrying about which bulb or plug works with what platform.
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

7 New Gadgets to Put on Your Radar

This week, Sony announced its gaming subscription service, called PlayStation Plus, is going to launch this June to finally rival Xbox's Game Pass. Instagram also announced that it will finally let you respond to DMs directly from your feed. And a new trend of people ripping the screens off their MacBook Pros was brought to light. In actual gadget news, there were a lot of new products announced this week.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best smartwatches for kids 2022: Fun gadgets for little wrists

Kids are growing up with technology more than ever before. By the time they are toddlers, they know how to use a smartphone and watch videos or play games on a tablet. If your child wants a gadget of their own, a smartwatch for kids is a great introductory tech that can keep them entertained with games and keep you at ease with features like location tracking and chore reminders.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Start Your Week with This News

Chances are you (or someone in your household) is wrapped up in an Apple subscription service. Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus (just to name a few) — there's no denying that Apple's moving towards a monthly payment model. Naturally, it appears as if Apple is aiming to move its hardware to a similar model. Of course, Apple already has a hardware- adjacent subscription service, courtesy of its iPhone Upgrade Program, but this would have a slightly larger purview. According to reporting from Bloomberg, this new plan — tied to a specific user's Apple ID — the monthly service wouldn't just divide the cost of an iPhone over 12 or 24 months to own it outright, it would charge (an as-of-yet undetermined amount) and give active subscribers a chance to immediately upgrade the moment a new iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch comes out. The link to a user's Apple ID also opens up more bundling opportunities with the other aforementioned Apple monthly serviced. Long story short, expect Apple's subscription-model ambitions to extend far beyond media and — more importantly — the iPhone. Today we're opening with news on an upgraded Citizen Promaster 1977 Challenge Diver, Bestech's newly-designed tanto blade and the cooler bag you'll need on spring hiking trips. This is Today in Gear.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy