The Best and Biggest Gadgets of March 2022

Chances are you (or someone in your household) is wrapped up in an Apple subscription service. Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus (just to name a few) — there's no denying that Apple's moving towards a monthly payment model. Naturally, it appears as if Apple is aiming to move its hardware to a similar model. Of course, Apple already has a hardware- adjacent subscription service, courtesy of its iPhone Upgrade Program, but this would have a slightly larger purview. According to reporting from Bloomberg, this new plan — tied to a specific user's Apple ID — the monthly service wouldn't just divide the cost of an iPhone over 12 or 24 months to own it outright, it would charge (an as-of-yet undetermined amount) and give active subscribers a chance to immediately upgrade the moment a new iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch comes out. The link to a user's Apple ID also opens up more bundling opportunities with the other aforementioned Apple monthly serviced. Long story short, expect Apple's subscription-model ambitions to extend far beyond media and — more importantly — the iPhone. Today we're opening with news on an upgraded Citizen Promaster 1977 Challenge Diver, Bestech's newly-designed tanto blade and the cooler bag you'll need on spring hiking trips. This is Today in Gear.

