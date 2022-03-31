ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith’s incredible reaction as husband Will Smith smacks Chris Rock in new video from Oscars attack

By Kylie Parham
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

JADA Pinkett Smith was seen throwing her head back in laughter as her husband Will smacked Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars.

The comedian recently returned to the stage for the first time after making a joke about the actress's haircut on stage at the award show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ffya_0evNCarf00
Jada appeared to laugh while the slap occurred on stage Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09r68N_0evNCarf00
Will smacked Chris after he made a joke regarding Jada's hair Credit: AFP

But new footage has emerged showing Jada's response to her husband's act of violence toward Chris Rock at the Oscars.

A clip was shared to TikTok on Sunday that was filmed from the floor of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood directly behind where Will Smith and his wife were seated.

Although her face was not seen, the 50-year-old appeared to laugh immediately after the slap occurred, as Chris said in shock: "Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

The Red Table Talk star looked quickly toward her husband as he shouted: "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth."

But she kept her eyes fixed on Chris Rock as Will repeated his command even louder.

Jada then seemed to chuckle again as Chris said while flabbergasted: "The greatest night in the history of television."

NOT LAUGHING

During Sunday's Oscars show, Will walked on stage and hit Chris after the comic made a crack about Jada's buzzed hairstyle, saying: "Jada, I love you, G. I. Jane 2 can't wait to see it."

The actress, who revealed earlier that she suffered from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, rolled her eyes at the joke.

After slapping the show's emcee, Will walked back to his seat and Chris yelled: "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

Will shouted from his seat: "Leave my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

Chris appeared shaken, saying: "Wow, dude, it was a G. I. Jane joke."

Will again repeated: "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"

CHRIS'S RETURN

Earlier this week, Chris took the stage in Boston for a comedy show for the first time since the incident and was seen in an exclusive video obtained by the New York Post.

He was quick to address the elephant in the room, though he played coy momentarily.

The actor kicked off his show by saying: "How was your weekend?" with a chuckle.

The audience got a laugh out of it, cheering and hooting as he went on.

"I don't have, like, a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that...I had, like, a whole show I wrote before this weekend and I'm still kind of processing what happened," he said.

Chris promised: "So, at some point I'll talk about that s**t and it will be serious and funny."

The audience again broke into an uproar, as some began chanting: "F**k Will Smith."

The comic didn't feed into the frenzy, instead continuing on with his show.

He said: "I'm going to tell some jokes. It's nice to just be out."

THE ACADEMY'S RESPONSE

That same day, the Academy announced that the slap was a violation of their code of conduct.

Will, who was nominated for his role in King Richard, was asked to leave in the wake of the slap but refused.

In a statement released to the Hollywood Reporter on March 30, reps for the Oscars confirmed that "disciplinary hearings" have begun as a result of the incident.

The Academy's scathing message read: "Mr. Smith's actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment.

"We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG2VD_0evNCarf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGG6F_0evNCarf00

They went on to reveal Will's apparent refusal to leave the show.

The statement went on: "Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuwI9_0evNCarf00
Jada suffers from Alopecia Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agZu5_0evNCarf00
Chris made a GI Jane joke at her expense Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UdRV_0evNCarf00
Will charged the stage and slapped Chris in response Credit: AFP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 3

Plezi D
1d ago

of course she can laugh at wills expense because she has already made a laughing stock out of him by cheating on him an not even trying to hide it. there is a name for her an I think we all no what it is.

Reply(1)
13
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Tiktok#The Dolby Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
372K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy