Top 10 highest paid LaLiga stars revealed with Real Madrid dominating list and outcast Gareth Bale raking in fortune

GARETH BALE is set to quit Real Madrid in the summer - and possibly even retire.

The Welsh golf-enthusiast, 32, has won it all for Los Blancos since his 2013 transfer from Tottenham.

Bale has won four Champions League and two LaLiga crowns, scoring over 100 times in the process.

Despite that, his relationship with Real Madrid fans has soured in recent years due to his constant injuries and controversial "Wales. Golf. Real Madrid. In that order" banner stunt.

Not only that, Bale earns a whopping £550,000 A WEEK to mostly sit on the bench.. or physio's table.

That staggering figure - which equates to just shy of £30million per year - is comfortably the highest in LaLiga, despite his lack of action in recent seasons.

Bale's contract expires this summer, with the ex-Spurs winger admitting he could even retire, depending on how Wales fare in their World Cup qualifying play-off final.

And Real Madrid will be happy to get his pay off their books - with SIX of the top ten best-paid players in LaLiga at the club.

Another former Premier League star turned LaLiga flop, Eden Hazard, sits second on the rich-list, level with Antoine Griezmann.

The ex-Chelsea man and the Atletico Madrid star both pocket £490,000 per week from their respective clubs.

Karim Benzema is another Los Blancos star near the top of the pile, taking home £390,000 a week from the Bernabeu payroll department.

Barcelona stalwart Sergio Busquets earns £370,000 per week, with Real veteran Toni Kroos on £360,000 weekly.

Two more Real Madrid stars, Luka Modric and David Alaba, sit in the top ten - both earning £325,000 per week.

They're joined by Barca's Jordi Alba and Atleti's Jan Oblak in joint-seventh.

But how do the LaLiga top earners compare to their colleagues in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1?