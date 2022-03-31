ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Leigh Sales' gushing tribute for her 'hand in glove' friend after he lands top job at the ABC

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Departing host Leigh Sales was among the first to pay tribute to a long-time colleague after he was promoted to a top gig at the ABC.

7.30 executive producer Justin Stevens was announced as the new director of ABC News by the national broadcaster on Thursday.

Program host Sales expressed her delight by paying tribute to Stevens, which she described as 'brilliant' appointment for the ABC and viewers.

'For 7 of the past 11 years, every day I have worked hand in glove with this man,' she tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gru2U_0evNCP6Y00
7.30 host Leigh Sales(left) has paid tribute to longtime colleague Justin Stevens (right) following his appointment as 

'Let me tell you what I know to be true about him: excellent journalist, outstanding judgment, supportive colleague, caring friend, courageous leader. A work ethic like you've never seen. Unbelievable command of detail.

'Competent, discreet, trustworthy. He has true integrity, decency and emotional intelligence. You think I'm overstating? I'm understating, ask anyone who's worked with him. I'm so proud of what he's achieved, who he is and of all what we've done together at 7.30.'

Her post was inundated with support from a host of high profile names including former Sunrise producer Michael Pell, federal independent MP Tony Windsor, The Project co-host Lisa Wilkinson and singer Tina Arena.

'Wonderful news for the ABC, at such a crucial time for such a crucial role,' Wilkinson commented.

The appointment was also welcomed by predecessor Gaven Morris, who recently left the ABC after six years in the role.

'You'll be an outstanding Director of ABC News. Justin is super intelligent, an editorial maestro and an outstanding person. Go well, JS,' Morris tweeted.

Stevens, 37, brings 17 years of experience to the new role, which he begins on Monday.

He began with Channel Nine in 2005 before switching to the ABC a year later, where his career has progressed ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSkm0_0evNCP6Y00
Leigh Sales (right)  described former executive producer Justin Stevens (left) as an excellent journalist, outstanding judgment, supportive colleague, caring friend and courageous leader

Stevens originally worked as a producer and a supervising producer, working on political and feature interviews for presenters Kerry O'Brien and Leigh Sales with Barack Obama, Tony Blair, Sir David Attenborough, Woody Allen and the Dalai Lama.

He also produced several ABC series and worked on Four Corners before returning to 7.30 in 2018 as the executive producer.

'It is an enormous honour and I feel the weight of responsibility — for good reason,' Stevens said.

'The bar set for ABC News is the highest of any media organisation in this country given we're publicly funded and have strict editorial obligations as detailed in the ABC Charter, he said in a statement.

'They are values enshrined in everything we do from editorial accuracy, balance, impartiality and telling stories for all Australians from around the country.'

Sales announced last week she will take six months off for 'a huge rest' after she hosts her final episode of 7.30 on June 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTaoH_0evNCP6Y00
Leigh Sales will film her last episode as 7.30 host on June 30 after 11 years in the role
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqLuu_0evNCP6Y00
Her gushing post (pictured) about longtime colleague Justin Stevens was inundated with support from a host of high profile names

The long-time host shocked viewers last month with the bombshell news that she was quitting the role after 11 years at the helm of one of Australia's most prestigious current affairs programs.

The single mum said her decision came down to her 'two beautiful little boys' wanting to see more of their mum.

Now aged eight and 11, sons James and Daniel have always known their mum to work four nights a week.

She vowed to stay on as host until after the federal election due to be held in May.

She hammered federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg with tough questions in his first post-budget interview on Tuesday night.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison should also expect a similar grilling from Sales when he appears on the program next week after pulling out of the commitment on Wednesday night due to Shane Warne's memorial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSiNG_0evNCP6Y00
Leigh Sales announced earlier this year she was quitting the program to spend more time with her young sons, now aged 8 and 11 (pictured)

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Shane Warne
Person
Leigh Sales
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Tony Windsor
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Dalai Lama
Person
Tony Blair
Daily Mail

Billionaire Bill Gates is seen in public for the first time since ex-wife Melinda claimed in a bombshell interview that he'd had multiple affairs during their 27-year marriage

Bill Gates has been seen in public for the first time since his ex-wife Melinda claimed that he had multiple affairs during their marriage in a bombshell interview. The Microsoft co-founder, 66, sat in the stands on Tuesday to watch the Eisenhower Cup during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand In Glove#Abc News#Sunrise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, joins Fox News as a paid commentator: Network chief Suzanne Scott says the reality star is a 'trailblazer' and her story is an 'inspiration to us all'

Fox News announced it has hired Olympic champion and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner as a paid contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program. Jenner, 72, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year as a Republican. She was...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Gizelle Bryant Just Shared a Major Update on Daughter Grace

Gizelle Bryant’s daughter Grace has just experienced a huge milestone. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member’s eldest child has officially gotten her driver’s license, as the proud mom recently revealed on Instagram. On March 18, Gizelle took to her Instagram Stories to commemorate Grace’s latest accomplishment....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy