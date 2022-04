Severe storms with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are expected in the forecast area Friday morning. A few storms may linger into the early afternoon hours along the Florida Panhandle. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Gulf Coast in a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Friday. The level 3 and level 4 risk zones are more unusual for our area and are only issued when the ingredients are particularly favorable for severe storms.

MOBILE, AL ・ 17 DAYS AGO