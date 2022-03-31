ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Iowa man faces arson, murder charges after body at fire scene

By Linda Cook
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

CLINTON, Iowa (WHBF) — A suspect faces charges of first-degree arson and first-degree murder after emergency responders found a deceased man at a fire scene in Clinton on Saturday.

On Saturday, firefighters and police responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at 78 31st Ave N., a news release says.

When emergency responders arrived, “their attention was drawn” to Apartment N and fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, the release says.

A deceased man – 41-year-old Dustin Christopher Doran, formerly of Newton, Iowa – was found inside the apartment, the release says.

Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clinton Medical Examiner, Clinton County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner launched a criminal investigation, the release says.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner, who performed an autopsy on Monday, has ruled the manner of Doran’s death a homicide, the release says.

On Wednesday, Clinton Police, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested 30-year-old Trevor Allan Jeorge Ward, for murder in the first degree and arson in the first degree. He is in custody in Clinton County Jail, according to court documents.

KCAU 9 News

