Raleigh, NC

Ahead of Final Four, Governor Cooper proclaims North Carolina as the Center of The College Basketball Universe

By Neuse News
neusenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH: Ahead of Duke University and the University of North Carolina’s Final Four battle on Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed North Carolina as The...

www.neusenews.com

BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WRAL

I-85 closed between North Carolina and Virginia

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 were closed Wednesday morning between North Carolina and Virginia after a truck carrying a 10,000 gallon propane tank overturned.
VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Jordan sends Scott Williams, friends UNC gear ahead of Final Four

It’s unknown if UNC legend Michael Jordan will be in attendance for the Final Four this weekend in New Orleans but the legend is helping out a former Tar Heel and his friends. Scott Williams took to Twitter to reveal that Jordan hooked up him and a bunch of friends who are heading to the Final Four with UNC gear for the trip including a pair of the recently released Air Jordan 6 “UNC” shoe. Included in the package was not only the UNC 6’s but also gear such as polos, shirts, sweaters, and a bag. Take a look below: Michael Jordan For...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
Roy Cooper
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wildlife Commission announces first CWD-positive deer in NC

RALEIGH, NC (NEWS RELEASE) — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced today that a sample collected from a hunter-harvested, white-tailed deer in Yadkin County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). This is the first case of CWD detected in North Carolina’s deer herd and was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Final Prediction For Duke vs. UNC

We’re two days away from basketball Armageddon in the state of North Carolina: Duke and UNC facing off in the Final Four. The two arch rivals have never met in the NCAA Tournament before. Now, they’ll battle for the right to play in Monday night’s national championship game.
#Duke University
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best colleges in North Carolina

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.
The Spun

North Carolina Governor Statement Goes Viral: Fans React

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper declared North Carolina “the center of the college basketball universe” ahead of Saturday’s Final Four matchup between North Carolina and Duke. On Thursday morning, the state’s governor posted a proclamation and accompanying hype video on Twitter. He ran through all the bonafides...
cbs17

Chapel Hill officials urge safety ahead of Final Four

CHAPEL HILL N.C. (WNCN) – With the highly-anticipated Final Four matchup between Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill less than two days away, law enforcement in Chapel Hill is not waiting to prepare for potentially rowdy crowds Saturday night. Tar Heel fans hope to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

