Iowa high schools are ditching class rank over student stress

By Griffin Wright
 1 day ago

IOWA- High schools around the metro have stopped tracking class rank in favor of recognizing students’ academic success in other ways

Some of the most recent schools in the metro were Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial high schools which stopped selecting a valedictorian in 2020.

Iowa Senate passes bill that provides school vouchers for private schools

Iowa educators say there are multiple reasons to no longer track class rank. One is that colleges are less interested in class rank than before.

“We know the colleges are relying on it less and less,” said Cary Justmann, Waukee High School’s Principal, “When we first did away with class rank they gave us an option during applications and scholarships ‘does your school even do class rank’? Now they ask for other things.”

Another reason why high schools have stopped keeping track of class rank is that it can add stress to the students.

“What we found was there were a lot of kids who were taking similar classes at the AP level and then competing against each other in the class,” Justmann said, “We like healthy academic competition, that’s a great thing, but then when it led to the stress of chasing after points or percentage points that’s where we lost the focus of the learning and really that’s what we’re about here is the learning.”

Instead of recognizing a valedictorian or salutatorian, Waukee recognizes the top 3% of academically performing students and they receive a black cord to wear during graduation. Justmann says this still showcases academically successful students without the stress of competing for a number one spot.

