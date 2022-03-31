ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

MORE THAN AN OSCAR, WHAT I WOULDN’T GIVE FOR A WILL SMITH SLAP!

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to be famous? Get standing ovations wherever you go? Have everyone wishing you’d come to their home for dinner, be at their next party, come to their wedding?. To become a legend overnight, not in your mind, but in your time, all you need is to be on the receiving...

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

People

George Lopez Says Oscars Slap Is Like 'Deciding Which Parent' to Live with: 'I'm Staying with … Chris Rock'

George Lopez is standing with Chris Rock. While attending the grand opening of the Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in support of Global Gift Foundation USA Wednesday evening, the actor and comedian, 60, expressed support for Rock, 57, after the Saturday Night Live alum was struck onstage by Will Smith for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Scott Clifton Reveals the Surprising Bold & Beautiful Character That Nope, He Just Doesn’t Like

This one hits a little close to home for the Emmy winner. Over the years, as The Bold and the Beautiful has had Liam pass judgment on others while making decisions that could be described as “poor” at best and “callous” at worst, viewers have shaken their heads in disbelief. And it turns out, they haven’t been alone in doing so: Portrayer Scott Clifton has sometimes been just as flummoxed by his character.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
