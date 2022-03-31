ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Okolie had ‘a point to prove’ after Olympic elimination but is not done yet as he eyes undisputed world title

By Jack Figg
 1 day ago

LAWRENCE OKOLIE had a point to prove at one stage in his life - but he is not done yet.

The East Londoner went from overweight teen, to Olympian and then world boxing champion in the space of just over ten years after being inspired by Anthony Joshua's London 2012 heroics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcZUZ_0evN9I6100
Lawrence Okolie has a point to prove at one stage in his life but he is not done yet Credit: HAMISH BROWN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xV0Pb_0evN9I6100
Okolie went from overweight teen, to Olympian and world champion in just ten years Credit: HAMISH BROWN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zKsc_0evN9I6100
The cruiserweight was inspired to box by Anthony Joshua Credit: HAMISH BROWN

And after remarkably landing a place on GB’s squad after just 15 bouts, qualifying for the Rio games, Okolie was beaten by Cuban legend Erislandy Savon and eliminated.

It left him turning his attention to the pro ranks - but he did so with a burning desire to prove himself.

Boxing royalty of the past like Floyd Mayweather and Roy Jones Jr both used their Olympic heartache to inspire iconic careers - and Okolie hopes for no different.

Reflecting on his Olympian elimination, he admits: “I felt I had a chip on my shoulder, a point to prove.

“The point was mainly to myself that I won’t ever just be happy to be somewhere again, I’m going to go and take it.

“Definitely I took my pain from not being an Olympic medalist and took it onto becoming a world champion.”

Following just four years and 16 fights - the same amount as his mentor AJ - the cruiserweight found himself challenging for a world title and had his crowning night in March 2021.

For unbeaten Okolie, 29, he has gone full circle by being guided by the man who first motivated him to fight.

He said: “Watching AJ from McDonald’s to go to the Olympics, that was one circle.

"Now turning over to his management company and winning my own world title, that’s another.

“To become unified and God-willing undisputed, it just keeps going round and round. I love it.”

*Read full Okolie feature at sctr.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9kWM_0evN9I6100
Lawrence Okolie is eyeing undisputed glory Credit: HAMISH BROWN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaAnd_0evN9I6100
Lawrence Okolie on the cover of SCTR Credit: HAMISH BROWN

#Olympics #Boxing
The US Sun

The US Sun

