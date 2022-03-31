ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Mum comes up with easy window game that keeps the kids entertained for hours and only takes 5 minutes to set up

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A MUM has been labelled a "genius" by other parents after sharing a fun activity they can set up for their kids in seconds, which will keep the tots busy for ages.

Celena Kinsey took to TikTok to share the first in a series of videos she's doing of activities you can "set up for your kids that should take you five minutes or less".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWlsK_0evN9A2D00
Mum Celena Kinsey took to TikTok to share her fun activity for children Credit: tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQ0F2_0evN9A2D00
The activity requires craft foam cut into shapes, a paintbrush and a pot of water Credit: tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpRxu_0evN9A2D00
The water can be applied to the back of the foam with a paintbrush, and then stuck to the window Credit: tiktok

"So for my parents who don't have a lot of time but want to make fun play experiences for your kids, this is for you," she added.

For the activity, you'll need a pack of craft foam, which you cut into different shapes.

"Give kids a cup of water and some paintbrushes and let them make window mosaics with their foam pieces," she explained.

Once the water is applied with the paintbrush to the back of the foam, it can easily be stuck on the window.

It can also be easily removed - which is equally important!

Celena concluded her video by sharing another "mum hack", as she said: "Once they're done, give them a towel so they can be window cleaners."

She was quickly hailed as a "genius" by other parents, with one writing: "Love it. Thanks!"

"Ok this one is genius!" someone else wrote, to which Celena replied: "My kid either loves painting one day or loves cleaning the other so no matter what it’s a win."

"You’re the best! Love your creativity mama!" another comment read.

"Ah thank you!! Just trying to survive age 3 unscathed," Celena responded.

"Omg this is great for working parents! Thank you!" someone else added.

With Celena replying: "You’re so welcome!!! I have so much more where this came from now that I’m trying to juggle a baby too."

Foam sheets are readily available in supermarkets or craft shops, with The Range selling a pack of 20 sheets for just £5.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rfp0t_0evN9A2D00
Once they're finished, the kids can be given a towel and be a window cleaner Credit: tiktok

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

370K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

116M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Creativity#Towel#Mum#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
370K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy